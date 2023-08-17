Lenovo has been selling gaming PCs under the Lenovo Legion brand for years. More recently the company has begun dabbling in the mobile space with a line of Legion-branded smartphones, which are only sold in select markets.

Now there’s mounting evidence that Lenovo wants in on the handheld gaming PC space that’s currently occupied by devices like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and dozens of products from smaller companies.

A few years ago Lenovo considered making an Android-powered console called the Lenovo Legion Play. I found some images hidden on the company’s website, and eventually a handful of prototypes were found in China. But the company never officially brought the Legion Play to market.

Then last month Windows Central reported that Lenovo was working on a new device called the Legion Go, but this time it would be a Windows-powered handheld with an 8 inch display, and an AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor.

Now Windows Report claims to have obtained rendered images of the handheld, and they give us a much better idea of what to expect. Basically it’s like a Steam Deck crossed with a Nintendo Switch.

Like a Steam Deck, the handheld has game controllers with analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and support for touch input (the Steam Deck has two trackpads for navigating apps and games designed for mouse or touchpad input, but the Legion Go appears to have just one trackpad).

And like a Nintendo Switch (or Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO, which was never released, and One Netbook’s ONEXPLAYER 2, which was), those controllers are detachable, letting you use the Legion Go in several different ways. You could use it like a handheld game system with the controllers attached, or like a tablet with them detached. Since there’s also a kickstand, you could also prop up the Legion Go on a table.

While the pictures don’t give us any information about the Legion Go’s specs, if those controllers support a wireless connection, you may also be able to play while sitting a few feet away from the Legion Go… or plug it into a TV or monitor for gaming on a big screen.

Other things we can see in the pictures include two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The controllers have shoulder triggers as well as several additional buttons on the back.

Keep in mind that Lenovo canceled the Android-and-ARM-powered Legion Play before ever bringing it to market, so there’s no guarantee that the Windows-and-x86-powered Legion Go will ever see the light of day. But if these rendered images are accurate, they at least give us an idea of what Lenovo’s thinking about building.

You can find more images at Windows Report.

