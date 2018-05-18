Who we are

LIliputing is a news and information website covering mobile technology and featuring news, reviews, tips, tutorials and analysis. Founded in 2008 by journalist Brad Linder, our website address is: https://liliputing.com and our business is located in the United States.

We value your privacy. We may ask for some personal data when you leave a comment or use our contact form to send us a message.

Liliputing also uses third-party services for analytics, advertising, and other purposes. These services may use cookies or other tools to serve ads based on a user’s prior visit to this and other websites.

On this page, we explain the types of data collected and how it’s used.

We are also working toward GDPR compliance, allowing users ways to opt out of data collection. Logged-in users can manage their account by visiting their profile page to change their settings or delete their accounts.

What personal data we collect and why we collect it

Comments

When visitors leave comments on the site we collect the data shown in the comments form, and also the visitor’s IP address and browser user agent string to help spam detection.

An anonymized string created from your email address (also called a hash) may be provided to the Gravatar service to see if you are using it. The Gravatar service privacy policy is available here: https://automattic.com/privacy/. After approval of your comment, your profile picture is visible to the public in the context of your comment.

Media

If you upload images to the website, you should avoid uploading images with embedded location data (EXIF GPS) included. Visitors to the website can download and extract any location data from images on the website.

Contact page

When you use our contact page to send us a message, we ask that you enter a username and email address. These will not be shared with third parties, and will not be saved in our database. But they will be visible to Liliputing administrators who may want to get in touch to follow-up on news tips or respond to questions.

Cookies

If you leave a comment on our site you may opt-in to saving your name, email address and website in cookies, which are small text files that are saved to your computer by your web browser automatically.

These are for your convenience so that you do not have to fill in your details again when you leave another comment. These cookies will last for one year.

If you have an account and you log in to this site, we will set a temporary cookie to determine if your browser accepts cookies. This cookie contains no personal data and is discarded when you close your browser.

When you log in, we will also set up several cookies to save your login information and your screen display choices. Login cookies last for two days, and screen options cookies last for a year. If you select “Remember Me”, your login will persist for two weeks. If you log out of your account, the login cookies will be removed.





If you edit or publish an article, an additional cookie will be saved in your browser. This cookie includes no personal data and simply indicates the post ID of the article you just edited. It expires after 1 day.

Embedded content from other websites

Articles on this site may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). Embedded content from other websites behaves in the exact same way as if the visitor has visited the other website.

These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, embed additional third-party tracking, and monitor your interaction with that embedded content, including tracing your interaction with the embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website.

Analytics & access data

When you visit Liliputing.com, some information is automatically saved by our server, which is managed by WP Engine, as well as by third-party services including Google Analytics and Automattic’s WordPress Stats.

That data includes:

Your IP address

The name of the page visited

The date and time of that visit

Your browser type and version

Your operating system

A referring URL, if applicable (the page you’d previously visited)

This data helps us track response to articles, understand the demographcis of visitors to this site, and generally do a better job of understanding and serving our audience.

We have enabled IP anonymization in Google Analytics, which means your full IP address is never saved. You can find out more about how Google manages user data for analytics and advertising in Google’s privacy documentation.

Who we share your data with

Advertising

Liliputing also works with several third-party advertising and affiliate revenue services. These companies may use information about your visits to this web site and others in order to provide advertisements about goods and services that may interest you.

Our advertising partners include:

We also serve affiliate links (where we get a commission if you click a link and then buy a product through the following services:

Each of these services may use cookies and collect personal data, and each has its own privacy policy.

For example, Skimlinks automatically converts some links to internet retailers on this website into affiliate links. In order to do that, Skimlinks captures IP addresses, generates a unique cookie ID and stores devices IDs for cross-device matching. But users can opt-out from the Skimlinks cookie by visiting optout.skimlinks.com and changing their preferences.

Users can also opt-out from personalized Google AdSense advertisements.

You can also find out more about how Google manages user data for analytics and advertising in Google’s privacy documentation.

While these companies may employ cookies and clear GIFs to measure advertising effectiveness, this information generally doesn’t identify you by personal attributes such as name, email address, or other personal information unless you supply it in response to an ad or email message.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact us.

You can also find more information about these practices and discover options for opting out of some data collection efforts by advertisers at the Network Advertising Initiative’s website.

How long we retain your data

If you leave a comment, the comment and its metadata are retained indefinitely. This is so we can recognize and approve any follow-up comments automatically instead of holding them in a moderation queue.

For users that register on our website (if any), we also store the personal information they provide in their user profile. All users can see, edit, or delete their personal information at any time (except they cannot change their username). Website administrators can also see and edit that information.

What rights you have over your data

If you have an account on this site, or have left comments, you can request to receive an exported file of the personal data we hold about you, including any data you have provided to us. You can also request that we erase any personal data we hold about you. This does not include any data we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal, or security purposes.

You can send us a request using our contact page, or if you’ve created an account with Liliputing, you can login and visit your profile page to change your settings or delete your account.

Where we send your data

Visitor comments may be checked through automated spam detection services including Akismet and WPBruiser.

Your contact information

You can reach us by sending a message through our contact page.

Additional information

What data breach procedures we have in place

In the event of a data breach, we will do our best to notify users within 72 hours by posting an article on the front page of Liliputing and sending an email to all registered users to alert them to the issue and offer suggested next steps.

What third parties we receive data from

Through Google Analytics and WordPress Stats, we may receive some (mostly anonymized) data about searches that brought users to Liliputing, pages visited, time spent on the site, and the geographic region and browser and operating system technology employed by users.

Privacy Policy Updates

This policy will be updated from time to time in order to address changes to features offered to users, third-party services utilized by this website, or updates necessarily to comply with privacy regulations.