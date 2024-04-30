A Chinese chip design company called SpacemiT has unveiled a new laptop that will be powered by the company’s K1 processor, which is an octa-core processor that should offer better-than ARM Cortex-A55 performance, support for 4K video, and a 2 TOPS NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features.

While the upcoming MUSE Book isn’t the first laptop with a RISC-V processor, there’s still not very much competition in this space, which makes the notebook interesting… even though it’s unclear if it will ever be available outside of China. It’s expected to run a Debian-based GNU/Linux distro called Bianbu OS and it’s positioned as a hardware development platform for folks looking to get work with RISC-V architecture.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The MUSE Book is expected to sell for around $300 (in China, at least), and in addition to a standard set of laptop ports like USB-C, USB-A, headphone, and a microSD card reader, there are I2C, UART, PWM, and GPIO interfaces exposed on the side of the notebook. The Muse Book has a 14 inch, 1080p display and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and eMMC storage.

SpacemiT is also developing other products including a mini PC called the MUSE Box, a MUSE Pi single-board computer, a MUSE Card system-on-a-module, and a MUSE Shelf server.

One of the new boards lets you connect a mini PCIe card to a Raspberry Pi 5. Another combines an M.2 2242 connector with audio features including a headphone jack, RCA audio jacks, and TI 112 dB Audio Stereo DAC (with a 32-bit, 384 KHz interface). There’s also an AI HAT with a Dual Edge TPU for up to 8 TOPS of performance. The uPCIty Lite is the most unusual, with an open ended PCIe X4 slot and support for external power supplies, allowing you to connect things like graphics cards.

When Purism launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2017 for its Librem 5 Linux smartphone, the company asked backers to spend $599 to reserve one. It took a few years for the phone to ship, and prices climbed as high as $1,299 last year. But now Purism is offering the phone for $599 again for a limited time. Just keep in mind that the specs haven’t changed, so this is still a pretty low-power device that runs an interesting Linux-based operating system called PureOS that allows you to run desktop apps as well as mobile apps… but there still aren’t nearly as many mobile apps for the platform as for Android or iOS.

Available for Mac since 2022, the browser launched in beta for Windows late last year and now it’s generally available for Windows 11 users. It’s built on Chromium, but features a very different user interface with a sidebar for navigation, spaces for organizing links, and a split-screen view.

Asus launches four new Chromebooks for the education market. The CZ11 series feature 11.6 inch HD displays, while the CZ12 have 12.2 inch FHD screens. All have MTK Kompanio 520 processors and up to 8GB RAM.

Google removes Android Generic Kernel Image support for RISC-V architecture, which means it’ll be a lot tougher for device makers who want to port Android to RISC-V hardware moving forward, although Google says it’s not ending RISC-V support altogether.

