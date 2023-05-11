Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Ally is the most powerful handheld gaming PC to date, with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display featuring a 120 Hz rate, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD plus support for up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

First unveiled in April, the ROG Ally is up for pre-order today, starting with a $700 model featuring the most powerful hardware. It’s expected to be available starting June 13. A $600 model with a less-powerful processor will be available later this year for $600. But while the ROG Ally certainly offers the best performance of any handheld gaming PC in its price range, early reviews suggest that it still may not be able to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck when it comes to the overall experience of using it.

ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) ROG Ally Z1 Steam Deck Display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz 7 inches

1280 x 1800 pixels

60 Hz Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

15 – 30W TDP AMD Ryzen Z1

6 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 12 threads

15 – 30W TDP AMD “Aerith”

4 x Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads

4 – 15W TDP Graphics 12 x RDNA 3 compute units 4 x RDNA 3 compute units 8 x RDNA 2 compute units RAM 16 GB

LPDDR5-6400 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage 512 GB

PCIe NVMe

M.2 2230 64GB eMMC

256GB PCIe NVMe

512GB high-speed PCI NVMe

M.2 2230 Battery 40 Wh OS Windows 11

Asus ROG Armory Crate (game launcher & settings) SteamOS (Arch Linux-based)

Windows 11 supported Price $700 $600 $399 (64GB)

$529 (256GB)

$649 (512GB)

That’s because while the ROG Ally has a significantly faster processor with better graphics, it’s also a more power-hungry chip that results in lower battery life. The higher-resolution display with a higher screen refresh rate probably doesn’t help matter on that front.

Asus does claim that you can get up to 6.8 hours of battery life while streaming videos from Netflix or YouTube in “silent mode” with the processor set to run at 9 watts, even Asus only promises up to 2 hours of “heavy gaming” in the 15-watt “performance mode.” Expect even less if you max out performance by using the ROG Ally’s “Turbo mode,” which allows it to run at over 30 watts when plugged in (or if you’re willing to watch your battery drain to zero in about an hour).

Early reviews from sites like The Verge and Ars Technica confirm that the ROG Ally offers Steam Deck-beating frame rates on many games, which ain’t bad for a device that’s within striking distance of Steam Deck pricing. Up until now, you’ve had to pay $1000 or more for handhelds from companies like AYA, GPD, and One Netbook if you wanted something faster than a Steam Deck in a compact package.

Reviewers also confirm that the ROG Ally runs more quietly than the Steam Deck, which is notorious for its noisy fans. But they also confirm that battery life for the Asus handheld is underwhelming.

Those reviews also point out another area where the ROG Ally (and many other handhelds) struggle: ease of use. While the Steam Deck ships with a Linux-based operating system called SteamOS, the ROG Ally ships with Windows. And that’s both a strength and a weakness.

It’s a strength because you don’t have to check a compatibility list to see if the Windows games you want to play will run well on a Linux-based handheld using Valve’s Proton software. But it’s also a weakness because instead of using an operating system designed from the ground up for navigating and playing games on a handheld device, you’re using a desktop operating system designed for keyboard and mouse input.

Asus tries to address this with a custom version of the Armory Crate software designed for its ROG gaming PCs. The mobile version acts as a game launcher and settings manager, among other things, but reviewers who tested a pre-release version of the software found it pretty buggy. Hopefully it will get better over time, but unless Microsoft truly embraces this form factor and develops the kind of handheld mode that at least one employee started prototyping, it’s likely that any third-party customizations will always feel like they’re tacked onto an OS that wasn’t really made for this sort of thing.

Hard-core gamers might not care. If you’re the sort of person willing to tweak the heck out of your device to bend it to your will, then the ROG Ally should be at least as usable as the products we’ve seen from smaller companies in recent years. And it’s cheaper and more powerful than most existing models to boot (although we should see some competition when new handhelds with Ryzen 7 7840U chips begin to hit the streets later this year).

But the ROG Ally has a starting price that’s $200 higher than the Steam Deck and about twice as high as a Nintendo Switch. And both of those devices are designed for a much more frustration-free gaming experience, which could make the ROG Ally almost as much a niche device as something like the GPD Win 4 or AYA Neo Geek.

The ROG Ally does have one secret weapon that helps set it apart from most other existing handhelds: its ROG XG Mobile connector allows you to connect a high-speed external GPU with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. But with prices as high as $2000, that’s going to be a feature I suspect very few folks will take advantage of.

Meanwhile several of GPD’s upcoming mini-laptops will have Oculink ports which will also enable high-speed external GPUs. Those include the GPD Win Max 2 (2023) and GPD Win Mini.

Here are some more ROG Ally reviews to read through while waiting for the device to begin shipping on June 13: