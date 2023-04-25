When Asus revealed its upcoming ROG Ally handheld game console, the company said that it would feature a custom AMD processor designed for the compact gaming device.

Now AMD has confirmed that it’s developed new chips for handheld gaming computers. But it turns out that while the ROG Ally will be the first device to ship with a choice of the new AMD Ryzen Z1 or Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors, it may not be the only device available with these chips. AMD is positioning them as solution “for new form factors of computing” and will make them available to other device makers as well.

Both chips combine AMD Zen 4 CPU cores with RDNA 3 graphics. That means both the CPU and GPU are using more advanced technology than the Zen 2 + RDNA 2 chip used in Valve’s Steam Deck.

But the devil may be in the details when it comes to real-world performance, because the core counts and GPU compute units aren’t the same across the board. Here’s a run-down of AMD’s processors for handheld game systems:

Chip CPU Cores / Threads GPU Compute Units Cache Ryzen Z1 Extreme Zen 4 8 / 16 RDNA 3 12 24MB Ryzen Z1 Zen 4 6 /12 RDNA 3 4 22MB “Aerith” (Steam Deck) Zen 2 4 / 8 RDNA 2 8 ?

As we learned when AMD’s Mendocino processors first hit the streets, using the latest graphics architecture doesn’t always lead to the best graphics performance – Mendocino chips use the same RDNA 2 architecture as the “Aerith” chip used in the Steam deck, but since they have as few as 2 GPU compute units, gaming performance is much lower.

So while it’s highly likely that handhelds with the entry-level Ryzen Z1 chip will offer better CPU performance than the Steam Deck thanks to the move from 4 Zen 2 CPU cores to 6 Zen 4 cores, it’s less clear whether the move from 8 RDNA 2 compute units to 4 RDNA 3 CUs will be an upgrade or more of a side-grade.

That said, the Z1 Extreme sounds like a beast, packing the same technologies as AMD’s Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” processors, but with lower power consumption than the 35W+ models that had been previously announced.

For what it’s worth, there’s been some pretty widespread speculation that the Z1 Extreme is pretty similar to AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which is expected to have a 15 – 28 watt TDP, while the Z1 may be similar to the Ryzen 5 7640U with a similar power envelope.

Interestingly, the upcoming GPD Win Mini is expected to be available with those Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 chips, which makes me wonder if GPD could be one of the other PC makers that’s planning to use the Ryzen Z1 series instead.

AMD says both of its Z1 series processors support features including USB4 connectivity, LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory, and AMD software including AMD Radeon Super Resolution, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening, and AMD Link.

Oh, and one more thing: if you’re wondering when you’ll actually be able to get your hands on a system featuring on of these new processors, the answer could be coming soon: AMD says that Asus will unveil pricing and availability information about the ROG Ally handheld gaming PC on May 11, 2023.

