The Amazon Kindle devices are some of the most popular eBook readers with electronic paper displays due to ease of use, tight integration with the world’s most popular eBook store, and probably most importantly, their relatively affordable price tags.

Starting prices range from $90 for an entry-level Kindle to $250 for Kindle Oasis, with the Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models hanging out in the middle at $140 and $190, respectively. Amazon also tends to run sales several times each year that lowers the prices on at least some of these models.

The current-gen Kindle has some features that used to be reserved for higher-priced models like the Paperwhite, including 8GB of RAM and a frontlit display.

Amazon’s new 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite, introduced in 2021, has a bigger, brighter, and more pixel-dense display, among other things. It also supports adjustable color temperature. And the Signature Edition model has 32GB of storage, support for wireless charging, and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments.

The Kindle Oasis, meanwhile, is a premium model for folks willing to pay extra for a more ergonomic design and features like physical page turn buttons and automatic screen rotation. But since the latest Kindle Oasis is two years old, folks who don’t need those features may get more bang for their buck from the Kindle Paperwhite models, which offer longer battery life, faster charging, and USB-C ports.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for every current member of the Kindle family:

Kindle (2019) Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) Kindle Oasis (2019) Price $90 $140 $190 $250 Display 6 inch, 167 ppi 6.8 inch, 300 ppi 6.8 inch, 300 ppi 7 inch, 300 ppi Storage 8GB 8GB 32GB 8GB or 32GB Front light 4 LEDs 17 LEDs 17 LEDs 25 LEDs Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ Flush-front ✓ ✓ ✓ IPX8 waterproof ✓ ✓ ✓ Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto light sensor ✓ ✓ Page Turn buttons ✓ Automatic page rotation ✓ Bluetooth/audible ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WiFi WiFi 4 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi 4 Charging & battery micro USB USB-C

9W

10 weeks battery life

2.5 hours full charge USB-C

9W (wired)

Qi wireless charging

10 weeks battery life

2.5 hours full charge micro USB

5W

6-weeks battery life

3 hours for full charge Dimensions 113 x 160 x 8.7mm

4.5″ x 6.3″ x 0.34″ 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1mm

4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″ 125 x 174 x 8.1mm

4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″ 159 x 141 x 3.4 – 8.4mm

6.3″ x 5.6″ x 0.13″ – .33″ Weight 174 grams

6.1 ounces 205 grams

7.23 ounces 208 grams

7.34 ounces 188 grams

6.6 ounces Color Black or White Black Black Graphite or Champaign Gold

Amazon also sells Kindle Kids ($110) and Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($160) edition devices. These feature hardware that’s nearly identical to the entry-level Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, but Amazon throws in a few perks including:

Colorful cover options

No ads on the lock screen

2-year worry-free guarantee

1 year Amazon Kids+ subscription

