The Amazon Kindle devices are some of the most popular eBook readers with electronic paper displays due to ease of use, tight integration with the world’s most popular eBook store, and probably most importantly, their relatively affordable price tags.

Starting prices range from $90 for an entry-level Kindle to $250 for Kindle Oasis, with the Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models hanging out in the middle at $140 and $190, respectively. Amazon also tends to run sales several times each year that lowers the prices on at least some of these models.

The current-gen Kindle has some features that used to be reserved for higher-priced models like the Paperwhite, including 8GB of RAM and a frontlit display.

Amazon’s new 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite, introduced in 2021, has a bigger, brighter, and more pixel-dense display, among other things. It also supports adjustable color temperature. And the Signature Edition model has 32GB of storage, support for wireless charging, and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments.

The Kindle Oasis, meanwhile, is a premium model for folks willing to pay extra for a more ergonomic design and features like physical page turn buttons and automatic screen rotation. But since the latest Kindle Oasis is two years old, folks who don’t need those features may get more bang for their buck from the Kindle Paperwhite models, which offer longer battery life, faster charging, and USB-C ports.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for every current member of the Kindle family:

Kindle (2019)Kindle Paperwhite (2021)Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021)Kindle Oasis (2019)
Price$90$140$190$250
Display6 inch, 167 ppi6.8 inch, 300 ppi6.8 inch, 300 ppi7 inch, 300 ppi
Storage8GB8GB32GB8GB or 32GB
Front light4 LEDs17 LEDs17 LEDs25 LEDs
Adjustable warm light
Flush-front
IPX8 waterproof
Adjustable warm light
Auto light sensor
Page Turn buttons
Automatic page rotation
Bluetooth/audible
WiFiWiFi 42.4 GHz and 5 GHz2.4 GHz and 5 GHzWiFi 4
Charging & batterymicro USBUSB-C
9W
10 weeks battery life
2.5 hours full charge		USB-C
9W (wired)
Qi wireless charging
10 weeks battery life
2.5 hours full charge		micro USB
5W
6-weeks battery life
3 hours for full charge
Dimensions113 x 160 x 8.7mm
4.5″ x 6.3″ x 0.34″		124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1mm
4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″		125 x 174 x 8.1mm
4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″		159 x 141 x 3.4 – 8.4mm
6.3″ x 5.6″ x 0.13″ – .33″
Weight174 grams
6.1 ounces		205 grams
7.23 ounces		208 grams
7.34 ounces		188 grams
6.6 ounces
ColorBlack or WhiteBlackBlackGraphite or Champaign Gold

Amazon also sells Kindle Kids ($110) and Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($160) edition devices. These feature hardware that’s nearly identical to the entry-level Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, but Amazon throws in a few perks including:

  • Colorful cover options
  • No ads on the lock screen
  • 2-year worry-free guarantee
  • 1 year Amazon Kids+ subscription
Left: Kindle Kids Edition / Right: Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.