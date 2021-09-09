Amazon’s Fire TV line of devices now includes four different Fire TV Stick models with list prices ranging from $30 to $55. But under the hood it turns out that some models have remarkably similar hardware.

In fact, the $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $40 Fire TV Stick are basically identical. The only difference is that the Lite model comes with a paired down Alexa Voice Remote Lite that lacks hardware buttons for controlling the volume and power on your TV.

But the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max pack additional RAM and, in the case of the Max, faster CPU and graphics performance which should lead to quicker app launch times and smoother all-around performance.

Here’s a look at how Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021), 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick (2020), 1st-gen Fire TV Stick Lite (2020), and 1st-gen Fire TV Stick (2018) stack up in terms of hardware:

This article was originally published September 24, 2021 and last updated September 9, 2021.

