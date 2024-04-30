The ShaRPiKeebo is a pocket-sized computer board with a display, keyboard, game controller keys, and an incredibly geeky design: it’s basically a printed circuit board with tacked-on keys, ports, and buttons. And the board is meant to be powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero, which acts as the brains of the portable computer kit.

When the developers behind the ShaRPiKeebo launched a crowdfunding campaign two years ago, they hoped to begin shipping boards to backers by November, 2022. That didn’t happen. But in an update to the Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign, the developer say “the first batch is almost ready to ship.”

The first batch of hardware has been assembled and tested, and the team is putting the finishing touches on the product labels and packaging before shipping units to backers.

The update also includes an apology for the lack of communication – it’s been almost a year since the last status update.

So why does this thing have such an unusual name? Because its display is a 2.7 inch, 400 x 240 pixel, daylight-readable black and white memory LCD display from Sharp.

Other features include:

56-key keyboard

D-Pad and action button game controller keys

Four LED lights

Long-range 433 MHz radio transceiver

USB-C port

JST connector for a LiPO battery

2 x 40-pin connector for Raspberry Pi Zero W or Zero 2 W

UART and I2C available through GPIO for 3.3V modules such as GPS or cellular modem

Most other functionality comes from the Raspberry Pi Zero (which you need to supply), so the processor, memory, storage, WiFi, and Bluetooth capabilities will be dependent on which Raspberry Pi Zero you use.

The ShaRPiKeebo measures 115 x 66 x 20mm (4.3″ x 2.6″ x 0.8″), making it smaller than most smartphones. And if you didn’t get in on the crowdfunding campaign you can still order one from Crowd Supply for $179. Maybe it’ll even ship sometime this year.

