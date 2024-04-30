Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ExpertCenter PN65 is a small desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake processor, up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, and up to three storage devices.

First unveiled in January, the computer is now available for purchase from the Asus website for $759… although the purchase page is a little vague about the specs for the model that you’ll actually receive, so you may still want to wait until the ExpertCenter PN65 is either available in more configurations or from more retailers.

The computer is a 130 x 120 x 58mm (5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.3″) box with room for plenty of memory and storage options including:

2 x SODIMM slots, each with support for up to 48GB of DDR5-5600 memory

2 x M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4×4 SSDs

1 x 2.5″ drive bay for a SATA hard drive or SSD

There’s also support for one of three wireless cards:

WiFi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2

What’s a little confusing about the Asus Shop product page for the PN65 is that it says the $759 price is for a model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and Windows 11 Pro. But there’s no mention of any included memory or storage and it’s unclear which wireless card is included, if any.

So I’m tempted to think this is a barebones system that’s capable of running Windows 11 Pro… although I suppose it’s also possible that Asus includes a Windows license that allows you to install the operating system yourself once you’ve added some RAM and storage.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that the Asus ExpertCenter line of products are generally aimed at business customers though. So while you can order one directly from the Asus website, it’s possible that you’ll get more clarity if your a small (or large) business that’s placing an order through an Asus sales representative.

Around the outside of the PN65 you’ll find a set of ports that includes:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (1 features DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB-PD input)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

With both a DC power input and a USB-C port with support for power input on the back of the computer, you can either use the 120W power adapter that comes with the computer or a third-party USB-C charger that delivers enough power to keep the computer running.

There’s also a configurable port section. But, again, Asus doesn’t offer any options for selecting which port occupies that section from its website, so that’s an option that’s most likely only available to larger customers who can choose between HDMI, DisplayPort, COM, VGA, and Ethernet ports.

