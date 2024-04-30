Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Acer Predator Triton 14 is a gaming laptop with a 14 inch display, discrete graphics, and a compact design: it measures less than 0.8 inches thick and weighs less than four pounds. While this portable gaming notebook may not get as much attention as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, right now it’s got at least one thing going for it: a much lower price tag.
Amazon is selling an Acer Predator Triton 14 model with a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 165 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics for $800.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 8645HS/16GB/512GB for $630 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core Ultra 5 125U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Acer Predator Triton 14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-13700H/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $800 – Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 13 w/M3/8GB/256GB for $989 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7945HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1200 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen (64GB) for $250 – Amazon
Downloads
- Name your price for a bundle of The Witcher & Cyberpunk 2077 digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Choose a free Kindle eBook – Amazon (World Book Day)