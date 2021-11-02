Amazon recently announced that it will provide at least four years of software security updates for Fire tablets following the last date at which the tablets are available for purchase as new products from Amazon.com.

For example, if you buy a current-gen Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Fire HD 10 tablet in 2021, it will receive security updates at least through the end of 2025. That includes any Plus, Kids, or Kids Pro Edition versions of those tablets.

It’s interesting to note that Amazon guarantees support from the last date a product is sold rather than the first, which is how most smartphone makers count. So the current-gen Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which was released in 2019, will be supported at least until the end of 2025, which means it will receive at least six years of security updates.

But if you have an older model and you’re wondering how long it will continue to receive security updates, maybe this table will help:

Keep in mind that Amazon is only promising security updates during this time frame, and not necessarily major OS updates. So you can’t necessarily expect to run the latest version of Fire OS on a five or six year old tablet just because Amazon is still making security updates available. But you can be reasonably secure that the company is patching serious vulnerabilities that could leave your device open to malware.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

