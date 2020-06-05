How to install Google Play on the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon’s Fire tablets offer some decent bang for the buck — they’re inexpensive devices with decent displays and reasonably good performance. But while the tablets run an Android-based operating system called Fire OS, they don’t come with the Google Play Store or popular Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, or Google Maps.

But it’s pretty to install Google services on an Amazon Fire tablet — and that’s true of the recently released 8 inch tablets, the new Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablets.

In addition to allowing you to access Google apps on an Amazon tablet, loading Google Play will let you install any apps, games, music, movies, and eBooks you may have already paid for in Google’s digital marketplace without paying again in Amazon’s storefront.

Keep in mind that it’s possible not every app in the Play Store will work properly. And there’s no guarantee that installing Google services won’t cause problems with your tablet, but you can always uninstall Google’s services if you’re not happy with things.

Something else to keep in mind — following the steps below will not root your tablet. It will still be running Fire OS rather than stock Android software. You’ll just have access to Google apps and services. The latest method for rooting Amazon Fire devices does not work on the Fire HD 8 2020 series tablets.

So without further adieu, here’s a guide for installing Google Play on Amazon’s latest tablets.





Step 1 – Allow installation of unknown apps

Open Settings.

Select the Security and Privacy option.

Find and select the option that says “Applications from unknown sources.”

Tap the Amazon Silk browser option.

Slide the toggle that allows Silk to install apps from unknown sources.

Now you can download and install applications from sources other than the Amazon Appstore. So let’s go find the app installer files you’ll need.

Note: If you just want to be able to download apps from third-party sources like APKMirror, you’re good to go. But read on to find out how to load Google Play so you can access Google’s app store and access any apps or games you may already have paid for in Google’s digital marketplace.

Step 2 – Download and install the following APK files

Open the Silk web browser and download and install the APK files listed below in the order in which they’re listed. Note that if this is your first time downloading anything with Silk, you will have to grant the browser access to local storage before you can proceed. Also note that rather than link to a specific file, I’m telling you where to grab the latest versions whenever you read this guide:

After you download each file, you should see a pop-up alert asking if you want to install the app. Tap the OK button, choose Install, and then Done at the end and then proceed to the next app.

Steps 3 and 4 – Reboot your tablet and login to your Google account

Once you’ve downloaded and installed all four apps listed above, hold the power button until you see the restart option and select it. This may not be entirely necessary, but it’s probably a good idea.

After the tablet reboots, find the Google Play Store icon, open the app, and login with your Google username and password.

At this point, the Play Store will walk you through the process of logging in. After that’s done, you should be able to download and install most apps available in the Google Play Store.





