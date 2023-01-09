The Lenovo Legion Play is a handheld game console with a 7 inch FHD display, built-in game controllers and an emphasis on cloud gaming, although it runs Google’s Android operating system and should be able to support native Android games.

But the Legion Play was never actually released. I found evidence of the console on Lenovo’s website in late 2021, but Lenovo never officially announced the Legion Play and never sold it to customers. It looks like Lenovo did produce some prototypes though, because a small number of them recently went on sale in China… and a handful of folks have begun posting hands-on reports about this little game console that could have been.

Over the weekend YouTuber Taki Udon noted that prototypes were on sale in China for about $160 and that he had purchased one.

Meanwhile YouTuber TESTTRON also seems to have one, and has posted two short videos: a first look at the hardware and software and a game play video.

As expected, the Legion Play prototypes seems to feature a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with HDR 10 support, stereo front-facing speakers, a 7,000 mAh battery, and integrated game controllers. It appears to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ships with Android 11 software, and weighs 436 grams (about 15 ounces).

It’s unclear why Lenovo decided not to bring the Legion Play to market. As far as I can tell, the company had originally considered introducing it during Mobile World Congress in the summer 2021, but later scrapped those plans.

Maybe the Legion Play wasn’t ready to go. Maybe the company figured there wasn’t enough demand for an Android-based game console designed for cloud gaming. But other companies have come to different conclusions.

Over the past year Razer and Logitech have both launched Android-based handheld cloud gaming consoles. The Logitech G Cloud launched last fall for $300 and the Razer Edge goes on sale later this month for $399. And that’s not to mention the many Android game consoles from companies with less brand recognition.

As for the Legion Play, you’ll probably never get your hands on one. In his Discord channel, Taki says only a limited number of prototypes were available for purchase and it’s likely to sell out soon. But maybe if companies Logitech and Razer see success in this space, Lenovo could dust off the design and launch a model with updated hardware sometime in the future.