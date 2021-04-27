Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the most cheapest tablets worth buying thanks to a combination of decent screens, acceptable performance (for some tasks) and really low starting prices.

Normally you can pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for between $50 and $180. From time to time, they go on sale at deep discounts.

But figuring out which tablet to buy isn’t always that easy. Amazon provides a comparison table on its product pages, but a bunch of key specs are hidden away on the company’s developer pages.

So I dug them up and put them all in one place. Here’s a more detailed Amazon Fire tablet comparison table.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) Display 7 inch, 1024 x 600 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 Storage 16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 512GB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) RAM 1GB 2GB 3GB 3GB 4GB CPU MediaTek MT8163V/B

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8168

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8168

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8183

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8183

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-T720 MP2 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3 Battery Up to 7 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Ports micro USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time 4 hours 5 hours (5W wired) 4 hours (9W wired)

3 hours (wireless) 4 hours (9W)

15W fast charging support 4 hours (9W)

15W fast charging support

Wireless charging support Speakers Mono Stereo Stereo Stereo WiFi WiFi 4 WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 5 Bluetooth 4.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 Cameras 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 5MP rear, 2MP front 5MP rear, 2MP front Latest OS version Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Dimensions 192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm 247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm Weight 286 grams 355 grams 355 grams 468 grams 468 grams Starting price (MSRP) $50 $90 $110 $150 $180

While I haven’t had a chance to test every current-gen Fire tablet, I do have a 2020 Fire HD 8 (2GB RAM model) and a 2019 Fire HD 10, and the higher-performance CPU and graphics really do make the 10 inch tablet feel more responsive. The difference is also clear in benchmarks including GeekBench, PCMark, and 3DMark:

I wish Amazon would offer an 8 inch tablet with the same processor used in its 10 inch model, since I find the smaller version a little more comfortable to hold in one hand while reading. But the Fire HD 10 isn’t that much bigger, and the added speed makes it more pleasant to use overall. It also has louder speakers if you plan to watch videos or listen to music without using headphones.

Amazon also offers Kids-edition versions of each tablet. These models cost a little more, but include a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ service, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace damaged tablets with no questions asked.

Amazon also recently introduced new Kids Pro versions of its tablets with a slimmer case, the same 2-year worry-free guarantee, and Kids+ subscription, but a more grown-up looking user interface and a few extra bells and whistles including access to a curated app store experience.

One thing to keep in mind about Amazon’s Fire tablets is that they all ship with Fire OS, which is a fork of Google Android. There’s a custom home screen and app launcher designed to emphasize Amazon’s apps and services, and instead of the Google Play Store, Amazon’s tablets ship with the Amazon Appstore.

You can install Google Play on an Amazon Fire tablet or make other changes, but there’s no guarantee that every Android app you want to run will work.

Overall I think Amazon’s tablets make excellent media consumption devices. They’re also some of the cheapest gadgets you can use to connect to Zoom video conferencing calls using the Zoom app for Fire tablets (although they generally have pretty lousy cameras).

But if you’re looking for a high-performance tablet for gaming or getting work done, you’re probably better off with an iPad or Samsung tablet.

This article was originally published July 20, 2020 and last updated April 27, 2021.

