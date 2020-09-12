If you’re using uBlock Origin with your web browser to block ads and other scripts, then you may come across messages from time to time asking you to disable your ad blocker because it’s interfering with the page.

And sometimes that’s the last thing you want to do.

I was recently alerted to the fact that Liliputing was displaying this sort of message to visitors due to software that we’re using to comply with GDPR and CCPA privacy requirements. But if you’re already using an ad blocker, then you probably don’t need that software, since you’ve already taken your privacy in your own hands.

So here’s how to disable the “ad or script blocking” warning when using uBlock Origin on sites that use Google Funding Choices.

The message reads:

You are seeing this message because ad or script blocking software is interfering with this page. Disable any ad or script blocking software, then reload this page.

I was initially hoping to find a way to disable the warning at the server level by identifying the unique code for the message and disabling it. But it seems to have a unique identifier every time it pops up, so that’s not easy to do on my end.

But if you’re using uBlock Origin, here are the steps you can use to hide the message for Liliputing. Note that you should be able to adapt these instructions for any site where you see this message, but you will have to create a new filter for each site where you want to disable it.

Click the uBlock Origin icon in your browser toolbar

Click the Settings icon near the bottom right side of the menu that pops up.

Open the “My filters” tab.

Add the following line:

liliputing.com##+js(nostif, removeChild, 100)

Click apply

That’s it. Next time you load the site, you shouldn’t see the warning message anymore.

Change the URL from Liliputing.com to the domain name of any website where you see this message to stop it from appearing on other sites.

If you’re wondering why this message appeared on Liliputing in the first place, it’s because we’re currently using Google Funding Choices as a Consent Management Platform in order to comply with privacy laws in Europe and California. In the past we had used Quantcast Choice, but had trouble getting it to work properly with Google AdSense, which is one of the primary sources of revenue for Liliputing.

So if you are using uBlock Origin or another ad blocker, please consider making a donation or contributing to our Patreon campaign to help support this site.

Note: the solution described in this article was adapted from comments in an issue report at the uBlock Origin github page.

