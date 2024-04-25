Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

PC makers have been shipping small form-factor computers powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-N processor for almost as long as Intel’s latest low-cost, low-power chips have been available. But the Azulle Access Pro Alder Lake is the first model that I’d call a PC Stick.

That’s because unlike other pocket–sized computers with Intel Alder Lake-N chips, the Azulle Access Pro is a small fanless computer that has an HDMI connector that lets you plug the computer directly into a TV or monitor. The only cable you need is a power cable.

The Azulle Access Pro Alder Lake is the latest in a line of PC sticks from Azulle. Earlier models were powered by Intel Atom or Celeron processors. The newest version features a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor with Intel UHD integrated graphics. It’s available from the Azulle website for $290 and up, and comes with a few different configuration options:

For the 4GB/64GB model, Azulle lets you choose between Windows 11 Pro, Linux, or Windows 11 IoT with Zoom pre-installed for video conferencing. But the 8GB/128GB only seems to be available with Linux or Windows IoT/Zoom.

A few third-party retailers are also selling the Access Pro Alder Lake PC Stick, including AntOnline, Beach Audio, and B&H. But starting prices are higher at those stores since they don’t appear to be offering Linux models, so you’ll have to pay a bit more for a Windows license if you order from one of those shops. rations.

All models measure 114 x 51 x 20mm (4.5″ x 2″ x 0.8″) and weigh 130 grams (about 4.6 ounces), making this PC stick substantially larger than something like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, or Roku Streaming Stick. But the system is still pretty tiny by desktop computer standards.

But it is basically a desktop computer, complete with a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0 connector

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The system features LPDDR4 memory and eMMC storage onboard, neither of which is user upgradeable. But the microSD card and USB ports do offer ways to supplement the internal storage.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

In other words, it should be reasonably easy to connect a wired or wireless keyboard and mouse if you want to use the PC stick as a computer. You can also connect a USB webcam for use as a video conferencing system. Or you could plug it into a TV and use it as a media center.

That said, the only thing that really sets this computer apart from slightly larger (but still tiny) devices like the Mele Quieter 4C that Ian reviewed recently is that the Azulle model has an HDMI connector rather than an HDMI port. So it’s designed to plug into a display without a cable.

But if you’re willing to opt for a model like the Mele Quieter 4C that does require an HDMI cable, you can save a lot of money and get a bit more versality – Mele’s mini PC measures just 131 x 81 x 18mm (5.2″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″) and has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs.

And the Mele Quieter 4C is currently available from Amazon with prices starting at $180 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It doesn’t cost much more to upgrade to 8GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB configurations.

via FanlessTech

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.