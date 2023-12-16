Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Morefine M10 is a pocket-sized computer with a 6-watt Intel Alder Lake N100 quad-core chip that can reach clock speeds up to 3.4GHz. It’s also equipped with 12GB of 4800MHz LPDDR5 memory and supports up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storge.

The little computer is available from Morefine’s AliExpress store or the company’s own website, although it’s cheaper to order from AliExpress, where prices start as low as $168.

Since memory is soldered to the mainboard, so there’s no way to increase the RAM. But there is room to expand on the storage side. You can order the M10 with a 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB NVMe SSD, and there’s a second M.2 slot that can be used to supply additional storage.

The M10 bears a strong resemblance to the recently-launched Morefine M6. Both offer three USB 3.2 type-A ports, 2.5G Ethernet, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a pair of USB type-C ports (one for power only) and a headphone jack. Both also feature a copper heatsink and fan to keep things cool.

But while the M6 offers a single HDMI port, the Morefine M10 adds a second so that you can output to a pair of 4K 60Hz displays.

It’s a nice configuration for a system that measures just 142 x 61 x 21 MM (5.6″ x 2.4″ x .8″) and weighs just 151g, which is about the same as a cordless mouse and battery.

You can order the M10 directly from Morefine on AliExpress. Without an SSD the system sells for $168. The other models are priced at:

128GB SSD for $180

256GB SSD for $188

512GB SSD for $198

1TB SSD for $220

2TB SSD for $260

via Morefine

