The MINISFORUM S100-N100 is a tiny computer with an Intel N100 Alder Lake-N processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Small enough to easily fit in a pocket, the little computer also has a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port and support for PoE (Power over Ethernet), meaning that you can get a high-speed internet connection and power delivery using a single cable.

You don’t need to use either of those features though. The little computer also supports WIFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and has a USB 3.1 Type-C port that can be used for power and data.

Other ports include two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and an HDMI port. The computer also has a built-in microphone for voice input and, judging by the device’s size and ventilation, probably a fan inside the case for active cooling.

I’m tempted to call this a PC stick, since it appears to be about the same size as some of the other mini PCs that’ve shared that label in recent years. But typical PC-on-a-stick computers have an HDMI connector at one end that allows you to plug the whole computer directly into the HDMI input on a TV or monitor. The S100-N100, on the other hand, has a more traditional HDMI input, which means you’re going to need an HDMI cable to connect the system to an external display.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but PC Watch got a first look at the MINISFORUM S100-N100 at CES earlier this month and has posted a set of pictures showing the tiny computer from all angles.

via TechRadar

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.