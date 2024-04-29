Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Singleboard Alpha is a tiny portable computer that’s… built around a single board (you probably guessed that from the name. But unlike some of the so-called single-board PCs we’ve seen in recent years (I’m looking at you Raspberry Pi), this little computer has a built-in keyboard, display, and battery connector. In other words, you can use it without plugging in any peripherals.

But there are a few things to keep in mind. First, the Singleboard Alpha isn’t exactly a high-performance PC. It’s powered by cheap, low-power ESP32-S3 microprocessor and features a really tiny display. And second? It’s very much a work-in-progress.

Developer Kevin Bates recently sold a couple of working prototypes on eBay, but he’s still revising the designs and isn’t ready to mass produce the Singleboard Alpha yet. But he’s not only hoping to refine the design of his Singleboard computer, but also to build a community where developers and enthusiasts can share their own ideas for similar projects.

He’s launched a new website at singleboard.computer that includes a Singleboard forum where he’s hoping people will share their own projects. Bates is also documenting the progress of his own Singleboard Alpha in a thread at the forum.

If the name Kevin Bates sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the creator of the Arduboy line of handheld game consoles built around the Arduino platform. So he knows a thing or two about making small, low-power computing devices.

The Singleboard Alpha’s features include:

ESP32-S3 microcontroller (with a 240 MHz Xtensa LX7 32-bit dual-core processor with 8MB flash)

ST7789 LCD display (1.47 inches, 320 x 172 pixels)

40-key capacitive touch matrix keyboard

SD card reader

Power switch

Battery Charger

There’s also a buzzer, some LED lights, and a few other odds and ends. And the latest prototypes are powered by a 180 mAh LiPo battery that provides about 2 hours of run time.

Bates says future versions may add more keys to the keyboard or bring other improvements.

As for what you can actually do with the Singleboard Alpha? That’s largely up to users to figure out – Bates notes that he’s “not a very good programmer,” so he’s “excited to see what other people might be able to do with it.” But there are a lot of cool things that people have been able to do with ESP32-powered devices, including running Linux, playing games like DOOM, and more.

