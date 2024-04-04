MeLE’s latest mini PC, the Quieter 4C, is both smaller and quieter than you typically find being sold as mini PCs. It is the latest in their Quieter range of passive mini PCs and is powered by Intel’s N100 processor.

MeLE sent me a Quieter 4C to test. This mini PC was provided to Liliputing for free, with no requirement that the computer be returned upon completion of the review. This review is not sponsored by MeLE, and the company did not modify or approve the content of this article in any way.

Design

The Quieter 4C exterior measures 131 x 81 x 18.3 mm (5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches) and consists of a rectangular plastic case with a metal base plate. The top half of the case is finely grooved to mimic the fins of a heat spreader and has to be made of plastic rather than metal to allow reception to the WiFi antennas as one is directly connected to it.

On the motherboard’s top surface, is an Intel Processor N100 which has four cores (without hyperthreading) with a maximum turbo frequency of 3.40 GHz and a TDP of 6 W. It also includes an iGPU with Intel UHD Graphics, which has a maximum dynamic frequency of 750 MHz and 24 execution units.

There is also soldered-on LPDDR4X memory and the review unit came with 16 GB running at 4267 MT/s. Also soldered-on is the eMMC storage which for the review unit had 256 GB of capacity.

On the other side of the motherboard and facing down, making it accessible from the bottom of the mini PC, is a M.2 2280 NVMe slot for additional storage. This was populated with an AirDisk 256 GB drive in the review unit. Underneath the drive is a soldered-on Intel Wireless-AC 9560 WiFi card which provides both WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The front panel has just the MeLE logon and an illuminated power button.

On the left side there is a Kensington security slot.

The right side has three USB Type-A ports, two of which are blue and the third, closest to the rear of the device, is black. The first blue one is a USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 (5 Gbit/s) port. The second is a 3.2 Gen 2×1 (10 Gbit/s) port. And finally the third and black one is a USB 2.0 (480 Mbits/s) port.

The rear has annotated ports, and from left to right they include:

1 x fully functional USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2×1 port capable of data (10 Gbit/s), video (DisplayPort Alt Mode) and Power Delivery

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x microSD card slot above the headphone jack

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x reset/clear CMOS pin-hole between the HDMI ports

1 x USB Type-C power port (for use with the included 12V power adapter or USB PD power supplies)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

Also included with the Quieter 4C are a VESA mounting bracket together with screws, a 24 W (12 V 2 A) USB Type-C power adapter and cord, together with a quick start guide.

Testing showed that everything on the mini PC functioned correctly and it was exactly as per the published specification with the exception of the Intel Processor N100 which has a TDP of only 6W and not 8W as published by MeLE.

UEFI (BIOS)

To access the UEFI (BIOS), immediately after powering on the mini PC you can use either the “Esc” or “Del” keys to enter directly into the UEFI (BIOS). Or you can use the “F7” key to access “Boot Menu” and then select the appropriate option.

The UEFI (BIOS) is quite unrestricted, so it is best not to change settings unless you are fully sure of the consequences.

Under Advanced are some “Customer Exclusive Functions” that can be freely changed.

Of particular interest are the “Power Limit” settings. By default these are set so that Power Limit 1 gets the value of 8 W and Power Limit 2 gets the value of 10 W (or 1.25*8)

However these can be modified to increase the power available to the mini PC, albeit at the cost of making the mini PC hotter, as will be shown below.

For example, to set PL 1 to 20 W and PL 2 to 25 W, from the “Advanced” menu, go to “Power & Performance” then “CPU – Power Management Control” and then “View/Configure Turbo Options”. Change “Power Limit 1 Override” to “Enabled” and set “Power Limit 1” to “20000” and then overwrite “Power Limit 2” with “25000”.

How it performs

The Quieter 4C came with Windows 11 Pro Version 23H2 OS build 22631.2861 pre-installed on the eMMC drive. I performed all offered updates which upgraded it to OS build 22631.3155 for testing. I then installed Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS on the included M.2 NVMe drive.

All the following testing was performed with the power mode set to “High performance” on Windows, or with the CPU Scaling Governor set to “performance” on Ubuntu. Also the default Power Limits were used, which were PL 1 set at 8 W and PL 2 set at 10 W.

I started by looking at storage performance. For the “C:\” drive (i.e. where Windows was installed) on eMMC storage, I tested using Crystal Dew World’s CrystalDiskMark. For the NVMe storage on which I’d installed Ubuntu, I tested with a script that uses the “fio” or “flexible I/O tester” command.

Neither storage offered speeds that were particularly impressive, however it would make sense to store data, including the user’s home directory contents, on the NVMe drive for faster access, regardless of OS.

For the SD card reader, I tested using an UHS-II card on Windows. For sequential reads I only got a speed of 29.99 MB/s and for sequential writes it was 20.76 MB/s. These speeds are not surprising as the driver Windows used was a Genesys Logic USB 2.0 Card Reader. For comparison, I tested my external USB card reader which achieved closer to the theoretical maximum speeds of 312 MB/s with a sequential read speed of 279.29 MB/s and a sequential write speed of 258.65 MB/s.

Now for a look at the main performance benchmarks. I’ve included the results from my review of the GEEKOM Mini Air12 in the results table. This is not actually a like-for-like comparison as the GEEKOM Mini Air12 is actively cooled by a fan that uses higher power limits (PL1=15W & PL2=25W). However it does show the “performance degradation” resulting from the passively cooled MeLE Quieter 4C using lower power limits, chosen specifically to keep the external surfaces of the mini PC cooler, making it “safe” to handle.

On Windows I ran:

PassMark Software’s PerformanceTest (general performance)

UL’s 3DMark (CPU and graphics) and Procyon (office productivity)

Maxon’s Cinebench (CPU)

Primate Labs’s Geekbench (CPU and graphics)

Unigine’s Heaven (graphics)

Windows MeLE

Quieter 4C GEEKOM

Mini Air12 Default

(PL1=8 & PL2=10) Default

(PL1=15 & PL2=25) PerformanceTest PassMark Rating 1863.4 2457.6 CPU Mark 4711.0 6247.2 2D Graphics Mark 293.7 340.7 3D Graphics Mark 878.9 868.7 Memory Mark 2058.3 2551.3 Disk Mark 1714.1 21073.2 3DMark Night Raid Score 3969 4741 Graphics score 4861 4997 CPU score 1947 3677 Fire Strike Score 1059 1173 Graphics score 1169 1224 Physics score 4276 6525 Combined score 374 462 Procyon Office Productivity score 3299 3971 Word score 3233 3888 Excel score 3423 3835 PowerPoint score 3596 4457 Outlook score 2686 3528 CINEBENCH R23 CPU (Multi Core) 1810 3008 CPU (Single Core) 829 933 CINEBENCH 2024 CPU (Multi Core) 107 196 CPU (Single Core) 52 60 Geekbench 6.2.1 Single-Core Score 1191 1226 Multi-Core Score 2305 3249 OpenCL Score 3389 3315 Unigine Heaven 4.0 FPS 11.3 13.3 Score 285 334

The Disk Mark score in PassMark cannot be used in meaningful comparisons in this table, as it would compare the slow eMMC of the Quieter 4C against the much faster PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe drive of the Mini Air12. This in turn influences the overall PassMark Rating which takes into consideration all of the component Mark results.

On Ubuntu I only ran the following benchmarks:

PassMark Software’s PerformanceTest (CPU and memory)

Primate Labs’s Geekbench (CPU)

Unigine’s Heaven (graphics)

Thomas Kaiser’s “sbc-bench” (server performance)

Ubuntu MeLE

Quieter 4C GEEKOM

Mini Air12 Default

(PL1=8 & PL2=10) Default

(PL1=15 & PL2=25) PerformanceTest 11.0 CPU Mark 4401 6172 Memory Mark 1970 2514 Geekbench 6.2.1 Single-Core Score 1207 1214 Multi-Core Score 2299 3241 Unigine Heaven 4.0 FPS 7.9 12.0 Score 199 303

The “sbc-bench” results can be viewed online at https://sprunge.us/UrXKFm.

One slight hiccup during testing was that PerformanceTest version 11.0 on Windows would not complete as the 3D Graphics GPU Compute test failed to run. This has happened with other mini PCs and is solved by switching to PerformanceTest 10.2 as this does not appear to have any noticeable impact on the individual test scores.

Browser performance on Windows showed no issues playing YouTube videos even up to 8K 60FPS on both Edge and Chrome. Ubuntu was worse as both Firefox and Chrome dropped frames when playing videos at 8K 60FPS. At 4K 60 FPS, Firefox played videos without issue, however Chrome still dropped nearly a third of all frames (with 1518 being dropped out of 5086 frames).

Networking

There is a much better performance for 5 GHz WiFi on Ubuntu compared to Windows.

Windows Ethernet WiFi 2.4 GHz WiFi 5.0 GHz Download 2.14 Gbits/sec 155 Mbits/sec 395 Mbits/sec Upload 2.34 Gbits/sec 152 Mbits/sec 690 Mbits/sec Ubuntu Ethernet WiFi 2.4 GHz WiFi 5.0 GHz Download 2.35 Gbits/sec 156 Mbits/sec 1.25 Gbits/sec Upload 2.35 Gbits/sec 150 Mbits/sec 1.30 Gbits/sec

Thermals

Normally thermal testing is primarily concerned with the internal temperature of the mini PC. I look at how adequate the cooling is and whether its effectiveness or lacking thereof, results in the need for the OS to throttle the CPU’s performance in order to prevent overheating. Typically the target of actively cooled mini PCs is for the outside to remain cool to touch. However in contrast, passively cooled mini PCs will become warm externally, and sometimes they can be extremely hot, but not so they actually burn you.

On Ubuntu during testing, and noting that the ambient room temperature was 24°C, when idling the top of the mini PC averaged a temperature of 47.4°C.

To investigate thermal management, I ran a combined stress test on all four cores with FurMark in parallel. When running this workload, the CPU temperature climbed to a maximum of 68°C and the frequency was throttled to average around 1200 MHz in order to stay within the power profile as defined by the default PL limits.

After 20 minutes the top of the mini PC was 64.5°C and whilst feeling warm, the mini PC could be touched without discomfort. So as a result of the power profile, and consequently lower sustained CPU frequencies, the external temperatures of the mini PC is minimised as best possible. However, this will be explored further below.

Power consumption

Power consumption was measured as follows:

Powered off (shutdown) – 0.0 W

UEFI (BIOS) – 9.1 W

GRUB menu – 12.5 W

Idle – 7.3 W (Windows) and 7.1 W (Ubuntu)

CPU stressed – Max 16.2 W, average 12.5 W (Windows “Cinebench R23” + “FurMark”)

CPU stressed – Max 18.5 W, average 12.8 W (Ubuntu “stress” + “FurMark”)

More power, more heat?

Obviously the Quieter 4C has lower power settings to ensure the mini PC is not too hot to handle, for example, during plugging-in or unplugging USB devices. However, if the device is not going to be handled, and the surface temperature is not important as long as it is safe from damage, just how hot would it become if the power levels were increased, and would it then be possible to match the performance of a similar but actively cooled Intel Processor N100 equipped mini PC?

All the actively cooled Intel Processor N100 mini PCs I’ve seen have much higher power limits than the Quieter 4C. And whilst there are a lot of factors that affect thermal throttling, the internal fan’s ability to disperse heat is more effective than relying solely on the conventional airflow of a room.

Some N100 mini PCs I’ve seen have Power Limit 1 set as high as 20 watts and Power Limit 2 set at 25 watts, so I decided to try these settings on the Quieter 4C.

I ran the same benchmarks as before with the exception of “sbc-bench”.

Windows MeLE

Quieter 4C MeLE

Quieter 4C GEEKOM

Mini Air12 Default

(PL1=8 & PL2=10) Increased

(PL1=20 & PL2=25) Default

(PL1=15 & PL2=25) PerformanceTest PassMark Rating 1863.4 2148.8 2457.6 CPU Mark 4711.0 6277.1 6247.2 2D Graphics Mark 293.7 342.7 340.7 3D Graphics Mark 878.9 888.9 868.7 Memory Mark 2058.3 2659.4 2551.3 Disk Mark 1714.1 1723.8 21073.2 3DMark Night Raid Score 3969 4961 4741 Graphics score 4861 5369 4997 CPU score 1947 3470 3677 Fire Strike Score 1059 1183 1173 Graphics score 1169 1230 1224 Physics score 4276 6496 6525 Combined score 374 472 462 Procyon Office Productivity score 3299 3882 3971 Word score 3233 4283 3888 Excel score 3423 3817 3835 PowerPoint score 3596 4048 4457 Outlook score 2686 3038 3528 CINEBENCH R23 CPU (Multi Core) 1810 2936 3008 CPU (Single Core) 829 923 933 CINEBENCH 2024 CPU (Multi Core) 107 160 196 CPU (Single Core) 52 59 60 Geekbench 6.2.1 Single-Core Score 1191 1241 1226 Multi-Core Score 2305 3287 3249 OpenCL Score 3389 3460 3315 Unigine Heaven 4.0 FPS 11.3 13.3 13.3 Score 285 335 334

Ubuntu MeLE

Quieter 4C MeLE

Quieter 4C GEEKOM

Mini Air12 Default

(PL1=8 & PL2=10) Increased

(PL1=20 & PL2=25) Default

(PL1=15 & PL2=25) PerformanceTest 11.0 CPU Mark 4401 5279 6172 Memory Mark 1970 2272 2514 Geekbench 6.2.1 Single-Core Score 1207 1218 1214 Multi-Core Score 2299 2526 3241 Unigine Heaven 4.0 FPS 7.9 11.7 12.0 Score 199 295 303

All of the results show an improvement, especially the CPU benchmarks which showed a considerable improvement for the multi-core ones.

However, it is the impact on the temperature of the mini PC which is most interesting.

Firstly, on Ubuntu, when idling the temperature of the top of the mini PC increased slightly to an average temperature of 54.2°C.

Again I ran a combined stress test on all four cores and FurMark in parallel on Ubuntu. This time the CPU temperature climbed to a maximum of 81°C although the frequency was only throttled to average around 1800 MHz.

Now after 20 minutes, the top of the mini PC was 71.2°C, which is a 6.7°C increase. However the bottom of the mini PC was 55.0°C and this actually felt much hotter than the top, due to its smooth metal surface compared to the top’s ridged plastic surface which enables the device to be touched without discomfort.

The above graph, which shows the default power levels together with the increased power levels, clearly shows the impact of increasing the power levels on both the CPU’s temperature and frequencies.

Also of interest is the amount of time the CPU spends in “turbo” mode which is nominally set by the value for the Turbo Time Parameter (Tau) of 28 seconds. Zooming in on the start of the workload, as represented by the upright blue line that shows the CPU utilization going from effectively 0 percent to 100 percent, it can be seen that the duration for Power Limit 2 is either shortened by lower power limits or lengthened by higher power limits. This is one of the primary reasons why higher benchmark scores are seen with the increased power limits.

However, I also ran a similarly high workload in Windows by running Cinebench R23 multi-core for 10 minutes in parallel with FurMark. I also monitored the CPU Package temperature.

At the end of the workload, the top was 80.1°C and again, was bearable (just) to touch. But the bottom was 61.6°C and was simply too hot to touch. So care must be taken when increasing the power limits if you intend to handle the mini PC whilst it is running.

Part of the reason for the higher temperatures is because the CPU Package temperature hit 98°C for a sustained period. This is below the TJUNCTION maximum for the processor of 105°C, however it is a lot higher than the temperature seen on Ubuntu. The CPU Package Power peaked at just under 20 watts before dropping off, no doubt by Windows reigning in the frequencies by thermal throttling to prevent a thermal crash.

Using an eGPU

The iGPU is really not that powerful, so gaming is going to be somewhat limited to running emulators and similar. However, in the UEFI (BIOS) I came across a settings you don’t often see in mini PCs as it is not always made visible:

Having “resizable bar” support enabled, made me wonder how an external GPU might improve the benchmarks further when using the increased power limits.

I cobbled together some very basic parts and created my eGPU using an NVidia GT 1030 graphics card as it can be powered by the PCIe slot alone.

By using the internal M.2 NVMe slot for the PCIe adapter, the available bandwidth is quite reasonable at around 3000 MiB/s.

Windows MeLE

Quieter 4C MeLE

Quieter 4C GEEKOM

Mini Air12 MeLE Quieter 4C

NVidia GT 1030 Default

(PL1=8 & PL2=10) Increased

(PL1=20 & PL2=25) Default

(PL1=15 & PL2=25) Increased

(PL1=15 & PL2=25) 3DMark Night Raid Score 3969 4961 4741 10060 Graphics score 4861 5369 4997 15670 CPU score 1947 3470 3677 3322 Fire Strike Score 1059 1183 1173 3139 Graphics score 1169 1230 1224 3542 Physics score 4276 6496 6525 6622 Combined score 374 472 462 1188 Geekbench 6.2.1 OpenCL Score 3389 3460 3315 10612 Unigine Heaven 4.0 FPS 11.3 13.3 13.3 30.4 Score 285 335 334 767

I then ran some GPU related benchmarks to show that, at a pinch, you could play some “AAA” games though likely requiring 720p resolution with low/medium graphics settings.

Price

The MeLE Quieter 4C is available from Amazon in three different configurations:

8 GB RAM and 128 eMMC storage – $209.99 with $30 off using a coupon – $179.99

8 GB RAM and 256 eMMC storage – $219.99 with $30 off using a coupon – $189.99

16 GB RAM, 256 eMMC and 256 GB NVMe storage – $269.99 with $50 off using a coupon – $219.99

with the last one being the configuration used in the review.

[Brad: I think these are the links for an affiliate – need to be updated with Liliputing ones]

Verdict

The MeLE Quieter 4C is both a very small, and of course silent mini PC. However a consequence of the physical design means that some of the default UEFI (BIOS) settings compromise the performance.

The main consideration with the Quieter 4C is the trade-off between keeping the mini PC cool enough to handle without wearing oven gloves, whilst making it powerful enough to do the tasks required. As it stands, the default settings allow the mini PC to be usable, however I would certainly up the power limits slightly. How far you go will depend on your need to handle the device whilst switched on, and your concerns about the higher CPU temperatures found in Windows.

Despite its diminutive size, the Quieter 4C also has a good selection of ports, including a fully functional M.2 NVMe port that is full-sized. Overall it is an impressive mini PC. I’d like to thank MeLE for providing the review unit.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.