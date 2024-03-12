Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Mele PCG02 Pro is a tiny desktop computer that measures just 146 x 61 x 20mm (5.8″ x 2.4″ x 0.8″). It’s smaller than a typical smartphone, but packs the hardware of a full-fledged Windows (or Linux) PC.

Mele first launched the PCG02 Pro a few years ago with Intel Gemini Lake and Jasper Lake processor options, but now the company has introduced a new model with an Intel N100 Alder Lake-N processor, which should bring a significant boost in CPU and graphics performance. It’s available now from AliExpress for around $204 and up (when a coupon is applied), and should be available soon from Amazon as well.

The entry-level model features 8GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory and 128GB of eMMC storage, but Mele will also offer models with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

All models feature support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI (4K/60Hz)

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB-C for power

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

Mele ships the little computer with a 12V/2A DC power adapter, but notes that you can also use a USB-C power bank or power supply that delivers 24W or more.

The company refers to the PCG02 Pro as a PC Stick, but since it doesn’t plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV (and it’s far larger than most PC-on-a-stick systems that do), I tend to think of it as more of a pocket-sized computer that won’t take up much space on your desk or by your TV, and which can easily be transported from place to place.

It’s also a fanless system that should offer silent operation.

Unfortunately there’s one feature that earlier models had that the new Intel N100 version does not: Mele includes an M.2 2280 slot for an optional SSD if you pick up a PCG02 Pro with an Intel Celeron J4125 (Gemini Lake Refresh) processor, but if you opt for a higher-performance model with an Intel Celeron N5105 (Jasper Lake) or Intel N100 (Alder Lake-N) chip, there’s no M.2 slot, as Mele says there’s not enough room on the tiny PC’s mainboard for one.

via FanlessTech

