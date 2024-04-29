Remember when gaming hardware company Razer decided it was a good idea to launch a face mask with RGB lighting effects, a clear window that let people see your face while you talk, and “N95 grade filters?” And remember how it turned out the Razer Zephyr face mask didn’t actually filter out 95% of airborne particles?

Well, now the company has to pay the price… literally. The US Federal Trade Commission has announced a settlement that requires Razer to pay $1-million dollars into a fund that will be used to provide full refunds to customers who bought Zephyr face masks. Razer also has to pay a $100-thousand fine on top of that.

According to the FTC, Razer “never even submitted” its masks to the FDA or NIOSH for testing, and its masks were never certified as N95, and only stopped making those claims “following negative press coverage and consumer outrage at the deceptive claims.”

Razer came under scrutiny shortly after launching the Zephyr face mask, with YouTuber Naomi Wu providing a rather detailed analysis and the story picking up steam a few months later after Razer announced plans to launch a “Zephyr Pro” version, and eventually removing all references to “N95 grade” filters from its website.

At that point Razer tried to fix things by noting that its face masks “are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks, or personal protective equipment (PPE),” but that kind of raises the question of why anyone would buy this thing in the first place. It was clearly launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative to disposable N95, KN95, and similar masks… and if it’s not supposed to do the same thing as those masks, why would you want one?

In addition to the fines, the FTC settlement bars Razer from falsely claiming (or even implications) in the future that any protective goods or services have meet certification standards or have government approval.

via The Verge

