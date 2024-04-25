Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Valve’s Steam Deck is already one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs, with prices starting at $349 for an entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage and an LCD display (while supplies last). But right now Valve is offering refurbished models with 256GB of storage for $319 and 512GB versions for $359.

Since refurbished Steam Decks have passed Valve’s testing and come with the same 1-year warranty as a brand new model, there’s little risk involved in buying one. The only down side is Valve isn’t currently selling refurbished versions of its newer models with OLED displays.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Charging

PC Games

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.