Valve’s Steam Deck is already one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs, with prices starting at $349 for an entry-level model with 64GB of eMMC storage and an LCD display (while supplies last). But right now Valve is offering refurbished models with 256GB of storage for $319 and 512GB versions for $359.
Since refurbished Steam Decks have passed Valve’s testing and come with the same 1-year warranty as a brand new model, there’s little risk involved in buying one. The only down side is Valve isn’t currently selling refurbished versions of its newer models with OLED displays.
Computers
- Refurb Steam Deck 256GB for $319 or 512GB for $359 – Steam
- Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1/16GB/512GB for $629 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 16″ 3K, 120 Hz AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $11 – RAVPower (coupon: EDPC150)
- Anker 20W USB wall charger + cable 2-pack for $13 – Amazon
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank w/80W AC outlet & 30W USB-C for $75 – RAVPower (coupon: BACK54)
- RAVPower 27,000 mAh, 140W power bank for $80 – RAVPower (coupon: Spring20)
PC Games
- Industria PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Lisa PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming