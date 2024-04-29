Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ACEMAGIC F2A is a small desktop computer with dual HDMI ports, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

It’s also the first mini PC from ACEMAGIC powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor, which brings Intel Arc integrated graphics and an NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features. That’s why the Chinese PC maker is positioning the computer as an “AI PC.” The ACEMAGIC F2A is now available for purchase, with prices starting at around $699.

In order to get that starting price, you’ll have to order directly from the ACEMAGIC website. The mini PC is also available from Amazon, where it costs a little more (but some folks may prefer to order mini PCs from Chinese brands like ACEMAGIC from Amazon, which offers customer reviews and more costumer protections).

The system is available in two configurations:

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage for $699 (ACEMAGIC) or $799 (Amazon)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage for $799 (ACEMAGIC) or $899 (Amazon)

Both models measure 148 x 120 x 39mm (5.8″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″) and feature two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of total DDR5-5600 dual-channel memory, a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

While ACEMAGIC isn’t the first company to ship a mini PC with Intel’s new Meteor Lake processors, those chips are still pretty rare in this form factor.

MINIXPC is selling a model that appears to be identical to the ACEMAGIC F2A, but in addition to 32GB/1TB configurations, it’s available in 16GB/1TB and barebones models, with prices starting as low as $549.

The GMK NucBox K9 is on sale for $599 at Amazon for a model with a Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 32GB of storage, and a 1TB SSD. This model has similar specs to the F2A, but wireless capabilities top out at WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

And the Asus NUC 14 Pro is one of the few name brand models available, but it’s a bit more expensive. Prices start at $600 for a barebones model.

There’s also the Asus ExpertCenter PN65, which is available for $759.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.