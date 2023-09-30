The AYA Neo Pocket Air is a handheld game console with a 5.5 inch FHD AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and Android 12-based software.

It went up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that started in early September. Now AYA has announced it’s begun shipping the first units to backers… even though the crowdfunding campaign still has a week to go.

The handheld comes in three memory and storage configurations, all of which feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage:

6GB RAM / 128GB storage for $300 during crowdfunding ($320 retail)

8GB RAM / 256GB storage for $380 during crowdfunding ($430 retail)

12GB RAM / 512GB storage for $460 during crowdfunding ($520 retail)

AYA says that most of the models it’s shipped so far are the highest-spec models, but a limited number of the lower-priced versions have also begun shipping. The company says it will ship all remaining orders after October 8th, following China’s National Day holiday.

All models feature a 7,350 mAh battery, a fan for active cooling, and game controllers that feature hall sensor joysticks and shoulder trigger buttons. The joysticks also feature RGB backlighting, and the handheld has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The handheld measures 224 x 89.5 x 17mm and weighs 380 grams.

The AYA Neo Pocket Air is the first Android-powered handheld from AYA, which has been cranking out Windows handhelds for the past few years. That makes this model one of the company’s cheapest products to date, but it also joins a crowded field where it competes with handhelds from Logitech, Razer, Retroid, Anbernic, and many others.

AYA also plans to launch a higher-performance Android handheld in the future. The upcoming AYA Neo Pocket S is expected to be one of the first handhelds to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor, which is designed for handheld gaming.

