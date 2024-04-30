Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The FIREBAT A8 is a compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor featuring 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, Radeon 780M graphics with 12-core RDNA 3 graphics, and a Ryzen AI NPU with up to 16 TOPS of AI performance.

It also features dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports and support for up to four 4K displays. The little computer is available now from AliExpress or Amazon, where models with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage are on sale for $550 and $629, respectively.

The computer measures 148mm x 127mm x 50mm (5.8″ x 5″ x 2″) and has an unusual design with ample ventilation on the top and sides of the case, allowing hot air to be expelled.

Ports on the front and back include:

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt Mode and 100W USB Power Delivery)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

2 x 3.5mm 2-in-1 audio jacks (one on front, one on back)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

Inside the case there are two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, as well as a cooling system that includes three heat pipes and two fans.

The system also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. FIREBAT also notes that the system can be booted from a microSD card. So while the computer ships with Windows 11 Home software pre-installed, it should be pretty easy to try out different operating systems.

via NotebookCheck

