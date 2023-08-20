The AYA Neo Pocket Air is an upcoming handheld game console featuring a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display positioned between two physical game controllers. It’s expected to go up for pre-order soon through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Last month AYA announced that the pocket-sized game system would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, but now the company is teasing that there could “possibly” be a higher-performance model featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The update comes just a few days after rival AYN announced that the upcoming AYN Odin2 handheld would feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a $299 starting price during crowdfunding. And if there’s anything I’ve learned by following the handheld gaming space in the last few years, it’s that AYA, AYN, GPD, and One Netbook are constantly trying to one-up each other, so it’s likely that the timing of this not-quite-an-announcement isn’t a coincidence.

AYA says it will reveal more details, including shipping information, at the end of the month. But based on what we already know about the Pocket Air, it’s expected to be the first Android game console with ARM-based processor options from a company that’s been selling Windows handhelds with AMD chips for the past few years.

Among other things, that will also make it one of AYA’s smallest and lightest devices to date. Models with Dimensity 1200 chips are expected to measure 224 x 89.5 x 17mm (8.8″ x 3.5″ x 0.67″) and weigh 380 grams (13.4 ounces). It’s unclear if there will be any variation with the Snapdragon model.

Other confirmed specs include a 7,350 mAh battery, 6-axis motion sensors, X-axis linear motor, vibration motors, a microSD card reader, a fingerprint sensor, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The Pocket Air is expected to have a 3.5mm audio jack, dual microphones, and two USB Type-C ports, one for charging only and a second with USB 3.2 Gen 2 capabilities.

The game controllers feature hall sensors for the joysticks and shoulder trigger buttons. And the handheld has a fan for active cooling.

AYA hasn’t announced pricing details yet, but while the OLED display gives the company a little bit of leeway to make a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version of the Pocket Air a little more expensive than the AYN Odin2, the competition in this space would make it difficult for the company to charge too much more.

