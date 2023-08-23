Nearly two years after launching the first Snapdragon G series chip built for handheld gaming devices, Qualcomm is expanding the lineup with three new processors.

The new flagship is the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, which is the “better than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2” processor AYA had been teasing for its upcoming AYA Neo Pocket Air S handheld game console. But Qualcomm is also launching new Snapdragon G2 and Snapdragon G1 processors for lower-priced handhelds.

The new Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 features an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU and Adreno A32 graphics. Qualcomm says the result is a chip that brings a 30% boost in CPU performance and double the graphics performance of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip used in the Razer Edge.

Qualcomm says the chip features support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, WiFi 7 and 5G sub-6 and mmWave connectivity, as well as Snapdragon Sound technology with support for “premium Bluetooth audio,” among other things.

The company has also begun sampling a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design to “select OEMs and ODMs,” with the goal of helping them bring devices to market quickly. The reference design includes a 6.8 inch, 144 Hz display, 12GB of LPDDR5x memory, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, stereo speakers and a headphone jack, 1080p front and rear cameras, and a fan for active cooling.

But, like I said, at least one device has already been announced: the AYA Neo Pocket Air S, which is expected to be a higher performance alternative to the cheaper (and also not yet actually launched) AYA Neo Pocket Air with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

There’s no word on if or when we’ll start to see devices with the lower-spec Snapdragon G1 or G2 processors, but Qualcomm says that in addition to AYA Neo, it’s been collaborating with a few other companies on G Series hardware including Huaqin, Inventec, and Thundercomm.

Here’s an overview of the Snapdragon G series lineup:

3Gx Gen 2 G2 Gen 1 G1 Gen 1 CPU 8 x Kryo cores 8 x Kryo cores 8 x Kryo cores GPU Adreno A32 Adreno A21 Adreno A11 Display Up to FHD+ @ 144 Hz Up to FHD+ @ 144 Hz Up to HD @ 60 Hz Haptics Support for stereo haptics ? ? Cameras Support for dual cameras ? ? WiFi WiFi 7 (up to 5.8 Gbps down) WiFi 6/6E WiFi 5 Bluetooth BT 5.3 BT 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 5G mmWave (up to 10 Gbps down)

sub-6 GHz Snapdragon x65

mmWave

sub-6 GHz N/A

While Qualcomm doesn’t provide details about which specific Kryo cores its chips are using, or what the differences are between Adreno A11, A21, and A32 graphics, the entry-level chip only supports HD/60Hz displays, suggesting that it’s destined for significantly cheaper devices than the other two chips.

But the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 does have at least one thing going for it: lower power consumption. Qualcomm says it’s designed for fanless devices with long battery life. Just don’t expect blazing fast frame rates when running games on the console itself. Instead it may be a chip that’s most useful for cloud gaming devices that rely on remote servers to do the heavy lifting. Of course, it would be nice if the chip that’s built for cloud gaming had better wireless capabilities. The G1 Gen 1 tops out at WiFi 5 and lacks cellular capabilities.

