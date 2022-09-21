Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Logitech G Cloud is a handheld gaming device with the specs of a mid-range smartphone, which might seem odd at a time when phones made for gaming tend to be stuffed to the gills with premium specs.

But it makes sense when you realize that the Logitech G Cloud is designed to be an affordable device made for streaming games from the cloud. It ships October 18th, and has a retail price of $350, but it’s $50 off during pre-orders. You can pre-order one from Logitech or Amazon for $300.

Affordable is sort of in the eye of the beholder. On the one hand, that would be a decent price for a phone or tablet with similar specs, it does put the Logitech G Cloud within striking distance of a Nintendo Switch.

But the use case is different. While a Nintendo Switch is designed to play games made for the console, the Logitech G Cloud is designed for PC and console-quality games that stream over the internet from services like NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, and Amazon’s Luna. You can also use it to stream games from another PC or console on your home network using Xbox Remote Play or Steam Link. Game streaming on the Switch isn’t officially supported (although an unofficial method could be coming soon).

The Logitech G Cloud features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel, 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen display with up to 450 nits brightness positioned between a set of game controllers that includes dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, and action buttons. There are also shoulder triggers and a few keys designed for navigating that Android-based operating system.

There are also stereo speakers, a stereo microphone, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, microSD card reader, a 6-axis gyroscope and ambient light sensor.

The system ships with Android 11 and features Google Mobile Services though, so in addition to streaming games from cloud services, you should be able to install native Android apps and games from the Google Play Store. You might even be able to use emulators to play some classic console games.

But since the primary focus is game streaming, Logitech went with a mid-range processor. The Logitech G Cloud is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is a mid-range chip from a few years ago that pairs two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 2.3 GHz with six energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that top out at 1.8 GHz. It also has Adreno 718 graphics.

Logitech also ships the G Cloud with only 64GB of storage and hasn’t even bothered to disclose how much RAM the device has. So the focus is clearly on cloud gaming.

The focus is also on handheld gaming – there’s no support for video output over the USB-C port, so you cannot connect the Logitech G Cloud to an external display.

According to a FAQ though, there are some interesting features including the ability to switch between “Handheld” and “Tablet” modes, depending on whether you want to use Logitech’s custom launcher for dedicated gaming (handheld mode) or a more traditional Android UI (tablet mode).

Logitech says the system’s 23.1 Wh battery should provide 6.5 – 12 hours of battery life depending on usage. The Logitech G Cloud measures 257 x 117 x 33mm (10.1″ x 4.6″ x 1.3″) and weighs 463 grams (about 1 pound).

As expected, the Logitech G Cloud was designed in partnership with Chinese gaming company Tencent games.

