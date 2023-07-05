The AYA Neo Pocket Air is a handheld gaming system with a 5.5 inch OLED display, built-in game controllers, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

It’s the first Android-powered system from AYA, a company that’s best known for shipping handheld Windows computers built for gaming. First unveiled in January, it’s expected to go up for pre-order this month through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and the company says it’ll begin shipping to backers in August, 2023.

The company has also revealed more details about the upcoming handheld, so we now know that it measures 224 x 89.5 x 17mm (8.8″ x 3.5″ x 0.67″) and weighs 380 grams (13.4 ounces), has a 7,350 mAh battery, and features a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, gyroscope, X-axis linear motor, and a vibration motor.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button, hall sensor joysticks, and hall trigger shoulder buttons. It has dual microphones, but no camera, and there’s a fan for active cooling.

The AYA Neo Pocket Air will ship with Android 12, but it also includes an AYA Home launcher and AYA Space app for managing games and settings.

AYA is hardly the first company to launch a gaming handheld powered by Android. But it is one of the first companies to do so that has a track record in the Windows handheld space. Whether that’s enough to help the Pocket Air stand out in a crowded field remains to be seen… and will likely depend on how much the company charges for the handheld.

Pricing information and other details should be revealed closed to launch.

