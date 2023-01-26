Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Razer Edge handheld game console is basically a small Android tablet with a detachable game controller. While Razer is positioning the Edge as a device for streaming games from the cloud, it has better specs than most products in this category and should also be capable of handling most native Android games or classic console games (via emulation).

Razer unveiled the console last fall and announced earlier this month that it would be available starting January 26. Now you can pre-order a WiFi-only model from Razer or buy a 5G model from Verizon.

Razer charges $400 for the WiFi-only model and says it should begin shipping February 8th, 2023. Folks looking to buy a model with support for Verizon’s 5G network can either pay $600 to buy the Razer Edge 5G outright or spend $10 per month for 36 months… but in order to get that price you’ll also need to pay $10 per month to add the device to your wireless plan.

Both the WiFi-only and 5G versions of the Razer Edge feature a 6.8 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 144 Hz AMOLED displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor (which is basically a rebranded Snapdragon 888), 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The detachable controller is a Razer Kishi v2 Pro which is similar, but not identical to the Razer Kishi v2 that sells for $100, so you could theoretically make your own Razer Edge-like console by picking up a controller and using it with your existing smartphone.

But Razer says the Edge offers a few key advantages over most phones. First, it has a fan for active cooling, which should lead to better performance during long gaming sessions. Second, the Kishi v2 Pro controller has a few features you don’t get from the non-Pro version, including haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio passthrough port. The controller is only available to customers who buy a Razer Edge at this point.

And one of the key benefits of using a dedicated device for gaming is that, well, it’s not your phone. You won’t miss any important phone calls, text messages, or other notifications if your Razer Edge battery dies. And since the Edge is designed as a gaming-first device, it offers more of a distraction-free experience than your phone, which probably had dozens of apps.

I’ll leave it to you to decide whether that’s worth spending $400 or more on.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G:

Razer Edge / Edge 5G specs Display 6.8 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

Up to 144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,000 mAh Connectivity WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G model: mmWave and sub-6GHz, 4G LTE Cat 22 Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x SIM card slot Audio 2 x speakers

2 x digital mics

1 x 3.5mm audio jack (in Razer Kishi v2 controller) Camera 5MP front-facing (1080p/60fps) Software Android 12 Dimensions 260 x 85 x 11mm Weight 264 grams (tablet)

401 grams (tablet + controller) Pricing/availability $400 / January 26 (WiFi model)

$360 – $600 / January 26 (Verizon 5G)