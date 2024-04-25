The Fedora Slimbook 2 is a thin and light Linux laptop that comes with a choice of 14 inch or 16 inch displays. It’s the follow-up to last year’s first-gen Fedora Slimbook, and the new model brings several significant upgrades, as well as a few new options.
Whether you opt for a 14 or 16 inch model, the new laptops get a spec bump from 12th to 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processors and from DDR4-3200 to DDR5-5200 memory. Customers can also now choose between silver or black colors. And the new version is available with optional support for US ANSI keyboard layouts. The Fedora Slimbook 2 is available for purchase from Slimbook.
Slimbook is a Spanish PC maker that has a long track record of partnering with GNU/Linux distributions on co-branded devices. There are also Slimbook Manjaro and KDE Slimbook models, for example.
The Fedora Slimbook 2 launch coincides with the release of Fedora Linux 40, which will be the operating system that ships on these laptops by default.
Prices start at €1,399 for 14 inch model with a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a 250GB SSD, or €1,799for 16 inch version with a 2560 x 1600 pixel, 90 Hz display and the same memory and storage. But you’re not just paying more for the larger display if you opt for the 16 inch version.
The smaller notebook is a compact PC that weighs less than 3 pounds, measures less than 0.6 inches thick, and still manages to have space for a 99 Wh battery. The 16 inch Fedora Slimbook 2, meanwhile, is a 3.5 pound notebook that weighs about 3.5 pounds with an 82 Wh battery. But Slimbook used the extra space on the 16 inch model to add NVIDIA RTX 4060 discrete graphics, and second M.2 2280 slot for additional storage.
|Fedora Slimbok 2 14″
|Fedora Slimbook 2 16″
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
90 Hz
LTPS anti-glare
400 nits
|16 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
90 Hz
LTPS anti-glare
400 nits
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-13700H
14 cores (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores)
Up to 5 GHz
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe (96 execution units)
|NVIDIA RTX 4060 w/6GB GDDR6
70W TGP + 25W Dynamic Boost
|RAM
|Up to 64GB
DDR5-5200
2 x SODIMM slots
|Storage
|1 x PCIe Gen 4×4 M.2 2280 slot
|1 x PCIe Gen 4×4 M.2 2280 slot
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode + USB-PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|99 Wh
|82 Wh
|Charger
|120W
|180W
|Camera
|1080p w/IR
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
3.5mm audio
|OS
|Fedora Linux 40
|Dimensions
|308 x 215 x 14mm
12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″
|355 x 245 x 20mm
14″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″
|Weight
|1.3 kg
2.8 pounds
|1.6 kg
3.5 pounds
|Price
|€1,399 (VAT included)
|€1,799 (VAT included)
While neither laptop is particularly cheap, 3% of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation to help fund continued development of the free and open source desktop environment that ships with Fedora.
via Fedora Magazine