Linux hasn’t always been a great platform for PC gaming, but over the past few years it’s become a pretty viable alternative to Windows thanks to Valve’s Proton software, among other things. Not only does Proton allow Windows games to run on Linux handhelds like the Steam Deck, but the open source software can run on a wide range of laptop and desktop computers.

Case in point: the new Slimbook Manjaro is a gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel 165 Hz display, and the Manjaro Gaming Edition operating system.

Manjaro is a GNU/Linux distribution that’s based on Arch Linux, but designed to be a bit more user-friendly. And the Gaming Edition version of the operating system comes with pre-loaded software including Steam, Proton, the Heroic Games launcher and Lutris game manager, and OBS video broadcasting software for game streaming.

Theoretically you could build your own Linux gaming laptop by installing the same software on any PC with supported hardware. But the Slimbook Manjaro laptop comes from a partnership between Manjaro and Spanish PC company Slimbook, which specializes in Linux laptops. That means that the hardware has been tested with the operating system and users shouldn’t run into any compatibility issues.

Available from Slimbook for 1,399 € and up, the Slimbook Manjaro is virtually identical to the company’s Slimbook Hero in terms of hardware: the only real difference is the Manjaro logo on the lid and keyboard.

The key difference is software: the Slimbook Manjaro comes with Manjaro Gaming Edition, while the Hero is available with a choice of operating systems including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Linux Mint, Manjaro, and even Windows 11.

Both laptops feature support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5200 memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe storage, RGB backlit keyboards, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

1 x SD card reader

1 x DC power input

The laptop has two fans and six heat pipes for cooling, an aluminum and plastic chassis, a 62 Wh battery, and a 230W power supply.

Other features include an HD webcam and stereo 2W speakers. The Slimbook Manjaro/Hero gaming laptop measures 360 x 244 x 24mm (14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.9″) and weighs 2.1 kg (4.6 pounds).

This isn’t the first Linux gaming laptop we’ve seen, but it’s one of the most powerful to date. It’s also not the first gaming device we’ve seen from the Manjaro team: they’re also working with single-board computer maker Orange Pi to release a Manjaro-branded version of the upcoming Orange PI Neo handheld gaming PC that also runs Manjaro Gaming Edition software.

via GamingOnLinuxAnoth

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.