The KDE Slimbook is a thin and light laptop that comes from a partnership between Spanish PC maker Slimbook and the developers of KDE, a free and open source desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

The two groups have been releasing KDE Slimbook models since 2017, but the new KDE Slimbook V is a big step up from the 4th-gen model in a few key ways. It has a much more powerful processor and it’s the first laptop to ship KDE’s new Plasma 6 desktop enabled out of the box. The KDE Slimbook 5 is up for pre-order for €999 (about $1080) and up, and it’s expected to begin shipping in April.

What you get for the starting price, which includes taxes, is a notebook with 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 250GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and the KDE Neon operating system. But you can pay extra for up to 64GB of dual-channel memory and up to 8TB of storage (there are two M.2 2280 slots) or bring your own upgrades.

Customers can also choose from a wide variety of keyboard layouts including Spanish, US or UK English, and a number of other (mostly European) languages.

All models feature a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz, 400-nit IPS LCD display and an an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with USB PD 3.0 charging support and 4K/60Hz video output)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The laptop has a 720p webcam with a privacy cover, stereo 2W speakers, an aluminum body with a backlit keyboard and a number pad, a Realtek RTL8852BE-CG wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 68 Wh battery that Slimbook says is good for up to 11 hours of run time (although it’s always a good idea to take battery life estimates with a grain of salt, as they vary depending on usage).

The KDE Slimbook V measures 356 x 249 x 20mm (14″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.86 kg (4.1 pounds).

via 9to5Linux

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.