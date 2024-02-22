The KDE Slimbook is a thin and light laptop that comes from a partnership between Spanish PC maker Slimbook and the developers of KDE, a free and open source desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
The two groups have been releasing KDE Slimbook models since 2017, but the new KDE Slimbook V is a big step up from the 4th-gen model in a few key ways. It has a much more powerful processor and it’s the first laptop to ship KDE’s new Plasma 6 desktop enabled out of the box. The KDE Slimbook 5 is up for pre-order for €999 (about $1080) and up, and it’s expected to begin shipping in April.
What you get for the starting price, which includes taxes, is a notebook with 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 250GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and the KDE Neon operating system. But you can pay extra for up to 64GB of dual-channel memory and up to 8TB of storage (there are two M.2 2280 slots) or bring your own upgrades.
Customers can also choose from a wide variety of keyboard layouts including Spanish, US or UK English, and a number of other (mostly European) languages.
All models feature a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz, 400-nit IPS LCD display and an an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores.
Ports include:
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with USB PD 3.0 charging support and 4K/60Hz video output)
- 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x DC power input
The laptop has a 720p webcam with a privacy cover, stereo 2W speakers, an aluminum body with a backlit keyboard and a number pad, a Realtek RTL8852BE-CG wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 68 Wh battery that Slimbook says is good for up to 11 hours of run time (although it’s always a good idea to take battery life estimates with a grain of salt, as they vary depending on usage).
The KDE Slimbook V measures 356 x 249 x 20mm (14″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.86 kg (4.1 pounds).
