Last month the developers of the Fedora Linux operating system announced that they’d partnered with Spanish PC maker Slimbook to launch a notebook computer called the Fedora Slimbook that ships with Fedora pre-installed.
At the time, the only option was a 16 inch model, but now there’s a new option that’s smaller and cheaper, while offering many of the same features. Meet to the new Fedora Slimbook 14.
The Fedora Slimbook 14 features the same Intel Core i7-12700H processor as the 16 inch model, as well as the same set of ports (including HDMI 2.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports).
Despite its smaller, lighter design, the 15 inch model actually has a higher-resolution display, thanks to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz panel (compared with the 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 90 Hz screen on the larger model), and a bigger battery (99 Wh, compared with 82 Wh on the bigger model).
But you do sacrifice a few things if you opt for the smaller model. Only the larger model has discrete graphics, for example. The bigger model supports up to two SSDs, while the Slimbook 14 only has room for one. And there’s a number pad on the Fedora Slimbook 16, but not on the smaller model.
The Fedora Slimbook 16 has a list price of €1,799 (including value added tax), while the Fedora Slimbook 14 sells for €1,299 (VAT included), but both models are currently on sale for €100 off. And contributors to the Fedora project may be able to get an additional discount.
|Fedora Slimbok 14″
|Fedora Slimbook 16″
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
90 Hz
LTPS anti-glare
400 nits
|16 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
90 Hz
LTPS anti-glare
400 nits
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-12700H
14 cores (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores)
Up to 4.7 GHz
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe (96 execution units)
|Intel Iris Xe + NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti
|RAM
|Up to 64GB
DDR4-3200
2 x SODIMM slots
|Storage
|1 x PCIe x4 M.2 2280 slot
|1 x PCIe x4 M.2 2280 slot
1 x PCIe x2 M.2 slot
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode + USB-PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|99 Wh
|82 Wh
|Charger
|90W
|120W
|Camera
|1080p w/IR
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
3.5mm audio
|OS
|Fedora Linux, Windows, or both
|Dimensions
|209 x 215 x 15mm
|355 x 245 x 20mm
|Weight
|1.25 kg
|1.5 kg
|Price
|€1,299 (VAT included)
|€1,799 (VAT included)
via Fedora Magazine