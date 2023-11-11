Last month the developers of the Fedora Linux operating system announced that they’d partnered with Spanish PC maker Slimbook to launch a notebook computer called the Fedora Slimbook that ships with Fedora pre-installed.

At the time, the only option was a 16 inch model, but now there’s a new option that’s smaller and cheaper, while offering many of the same features. Meet to the new Fedora Slimbook 14.

The Fedora Slimbook 14 features the same Intel Core i7-12700H processor as the 16 inch model, as well as the same set of ports (including HDMI 2.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports).

Despite its smaller, lighter design, the 15 inch model actually has a higher-resolution display, thanks to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz panel (compared with the 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 90 Hz screen on the larger model), and a bigger battery (99 Wh, compared with 82 Wh on the bigger model).

But you do sacrifice a few things if you opt for the smaller model. Only the larger model has discrete graphics, for example. The bigger model supports up to two SSDs, while the Slimbook 14 only has room for one. And there’s a number pad on the Fedora Slimbook 16, but not on the smaller model.

The Fedora Slimbook 16 has a list price of €1,799 (including value added tax), while the Fedora Slimbook 14 sells for €1,299 (VAT included), but both models are currently on sale for €100 off. And contributors to the Fedora project may be able to get an additional discount.

Fedora Slimbok 14″Fedora Slimbook 16″
Display14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
90 Hz
LTPS anti-glare
400 nits		16 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
90 Hz
LTPS anti-glare
400 nits
CPUIntel Core i7-12700H
14 cores (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores)
Up to 4.7 GHz
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe (96 execution units)Intel Iris Xe + NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti
RAMUp to 64GB
DDR4-3200
2 x SODIMM slots
Storage1 x PCIe x4 M.2 2280 slot1 x PCIe x4 M.2 2280 slot
1 x PCIe x2 M.2 slot
Ports1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode + USB-PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessIntel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery99 Wh82 Wh
Charger90W120W
Camera1080p w/IR
Audio2 x 2W speakers
3.5mm audio
OSFedora Linux, Windows, or both
Dimensions209 x 215 x 15mm355 x 245 x 20mm
Weight1.25 kg1.5 kg
Price€1,299 (VAT included)€1,799 (VAT included)

via Fedora Magazine

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,501 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.