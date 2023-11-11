Last month the developers of the Fedora Linux operating system announced that they’d partnered with Spanish PC maker Slimbook to launch a notebook computer called the Fedora Slimbook that ships with Fedora pre-installed.

At the time, the only option was a 16 inch model, but now there’s a new option that’s smaller and cheaper, while offering many of the same features. Meet to the new Fedora Slimbook 14.

The Fedora Slimbook 14 features the same Intel Core i7-12700H processor as the 16 inch model, as well as the same set of ports (including HDMI 2.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports).

Despite its smaller, lighter design, the 15 inch model actually has a higher-resolution display, thanks to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz panel (compared with the 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 90 Hz screen on the larger model), and a bigger battery (99 Wh, compared with 82 Wh on the bigger model).

But you do sacrifice a few things if you opt for the smaller model. Only the larger model has discrete graphics, for example. The bigger model supports up to two SSDs, while the Slimbook 14 only has room for one. And there’s a number pad on the Fedora Slimbook 16, but not on the smaller model.

The Fedora Slimbook 16 has a list price of €1,799 (including value added tax), while the Fedora Slimbook 14 sells for €1,299 (VAT included), but both models are currently on sale for €100 off. And contributors to the Fedora project may be able to get an additional discount.

Fedora Slimbok 14″ Fedora Slimbook 16″ Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

90 Hz

LTPS anti-glare

400 nits 16 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

90 Hz

LTPS anti-glare

400 nits CPU Intel Core i7-12700H

14 cores (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores)

Up to 4.7 GHz Graphics Intel Iris Xe (96 execution units) Intel Iris Xe + NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti RAM Up to 64GB

DDR4-3200

2 x SODIMM slots Storage 1 x PCIe x4 M.2 2280 slot 1 x PCIe x4 M.2 2280 slot

1 x PCIe x2 M.2 slot Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode + USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 99 Wh 82 Wh Charger 90W 120W Camera 1080p w/IR Audio 2 x 2W speakers

3.5mm audio OS Fedora Linux, Windows, or both Dimensions 209 x 215 x 15mm 355 x 245 x 20mm Weight 1.25 kg 1.5 kg Price €1,299 (VAT included) €1,799 (VAT included)

via Fedora Magazine

