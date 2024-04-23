The latest version of Fedora Linux brings a number of significant updates to the free and open source operating system.

At the top of the list are kernel and desktop environment updates. Fedora Linux 40 uses the Linux 6.8 kernel and Fedora Workstation (the desktop version of the operating system) uses GNOME 46 by default, although there are also “spins” of the operating system available with KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, LXQT, and other desktop environments.

While the Linux kernel update brings improved support for additional hardware, many of the changes users are most likely to notice have to do with the desktop environment updates.

For example, Fedora Workstation 40 incorporates GNOME 46 features such as an updated Files app with a global search feature, notification improvements, better support for precise control of Wacom’s pressure-sensitive pens (on devices with supported hardware), and updates to the Settings app.

The Fedora team says other improvements include speedier performance for terminal apps, reduced memory consumption when using the search tool, and experimental support for variable refresh rates (this isn’t turned on by default but can be enabled with a single line).

Meanwhile, Fedora 40 KDE Spin is the first version of the GNU/Linux distribution to feature Plasma 6, which was released earlier this year. Among other things, this makes Fedora 40 KDE Plasma one of the first major Linux distributions to feature the latest version of Plasma, and it’s the first version of Fedora for desktop computers to ship with Wayland as its only compositor (although X11 apps are still supported).

Fedora 40 KDE Spin incorporates Plasma 6 features like a new Overview Effect for viewing all of your open applications at once, partial support for HDR displays, an updated taskbar with a floating panel, and updates to the default theme and applications.

