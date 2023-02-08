Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The ONEXPLAYER 2 is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a pair of detachable game controllers that clip onto the sides, and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA graphics cores.
It went up for pre-order last year through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and One Netbook says units will begin shipping to backers on February 20th. Folks who missed out on crowdfunding can also now pre-order a ONEXPLAYER 2 from the ONEXPLAYER Store or Indiegogo InDemand.
Pre-order prices start at $1099, but there are a whole bunch of options available:
|Config
|Pre-order Price
|Retail Price
|16GB + 512GB
|$1099
|$1249
|16GB + 1TB
|$1199
|$1349
|16GB + 2TB
|$1299
|$1499
|32GB + 1TB
|$1299
|$1500
|32GB + 2TB
|$1499
|$1599
Those prices are a bit higher than the crowdfunding prices, but that’s the price you pay for not having to wait as long to get your hands on a unit: One Netbook says it will begin shipping the ONEXPLAYER 2 to customers who pre-order from its website in late February or early March.
Optional accessories up for pre-order include a $39 magnetic keyboard ($59 retail), a $29 carrying case ($39 retail), and a $39 active stylus ($59 retail).
There’s also a “Handheld Connector” up for pre-order for $29 ($59 retail) that allows you to use the detachable controllers as a wireless game controller.
|ONEXPLAYER 2 specs
|Display
|8.4 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
IPS LCD
350 nits
Active stylus support
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8 Zen 3+ cores / 16 threads
Up to 4.7 GHz
4W – 28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
12 RDNA cores
Up to 2.2 GHz
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5x-6400
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 x4
NVMe SSD
|Battery & charging
|65.5 Wh
100W GaN fast charger
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.2
|Ports
|1 x USB4 Type-C(40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader (up to 60MB/s)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Speakers
|Stereo speakers tuned by Harman
|Sensors
|6-axis motion sensors
|Cooling
|Active fan
Dual 8.6m copper heat pipes
Aluminum heat sink
|Dimensions (with controllers)
|310 x 127 x 23mm
12.9″ x 5″ x 0.9″
|Dimensions (without controllers)
|208 x 127 x 23mm
8.2″ x 5″ x 0.9″
|Weight (with controllers)
|848 grams
1.9 pounds
|Weight (without controllers)
|709 grams
1.6 pounds