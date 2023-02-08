Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ONEXPLAYER 2 is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a pair of detachable game controllers that clip onto the sides, and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA graphics cores.

It went up for pre-order last year through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and One Netbook says units will begin shipping to backers on February 20th. Folks who missed out on crowdfunding can also now pre-order a ONEXPLAYER 2 from the ONEXPLAYER Store or Indiegogo InDemand.

Pre-order prices start at $1099, but there are a whole bunch of options available:

ConfigPre-order PriceRetail Price
16GB + 512GB$1099$1249
16GB + 1TB$1199$1349
16GB + 2TB$1299$1499
32GB + 1TB$1299$1500
32GB + 2TB$1499$1599

Those prices are a bit higher than the crowdfunding prices, but that’s the price you pay for not having to wait as long to get your hands on a unit: One Netbook says it will begin shipping the ONEXPLAYER 2 to customers who pre-order from its website in late February or early March.

Optional accessories up for pre-order include a $39 magnetic keyboard ($59 retail), a $29 carrying case ($39 retail), and a $39 active stylus ($59 retail).

There’s also a “Handheld Connector” up for pre-order for $29 ($59 retail) that allows you to use the detachable controllers as a wireless game controller.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the ONEXPLAYER 2:
ONEXPLAYER 2 specs
Display8.4 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
IPS LCD
350 nits
Active stylus support
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8 Zen 3+ cores / 16 threads
Up to 4.7 GHz
4W – 28W TDP
GraphicsAMD Radeon 680M
12 RDNA cores
Up to 2.2 GHz
RAM16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5x-6400
Storage512GB / 1TB / 2TB
M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 x4
NVMe SSD
Battery & charging65.5 Wh
100W GaN fast charger
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.2
Ports1 x USB4 Type-C(40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader (up to 60MB/s)
1 x 3.5mm audio
SpeakersStereo speakers tuned by Harman
Sensors6-axis motion sensors
CoolingActive fan
Dual 8.6m copper heat pipes
Aluminum heat sink
Dimensions (with controllers)310 x 127 x 23mm
12.9″  x 5″ x 0.9″
Dimensions (without controllers)208 x 127 x 23mm
8.2″ x 5″ x 0.9″
Weight  (with controllers)848 grams
1.9 pounds
Weight  (without controllers)709 grams
1.6 pounds
Of course the ONEXPLAYER 2 isn’t the only game in town. The elephant in the room is Valve’s Steam Deck, which is less powerful, but a whole lot cheaper thanks to a $399 starting price. But other recent models with Ryzen 7 6800U chips include the AYA Neo 2, AYA Neo Geek, and GPD Win 4.
You can see how these handhelds stack up against one another in Liliputing’s handheld gaming PC comparison.

