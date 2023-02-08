Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ONEXPLAYER 2 is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a pair of detachable game controllers that clip onto the sides, and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA graphics cores.

It went up for pre-order last year through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and One Netbook says units will begin shipping to backers on February 20th. Folks who missed out on crowdfunding can also now pre-order a ONEXPLAYER 2 from the ONEXPLAYER Store or Indiegogo InDemand.

Pre-order prices start at $1099, but there are a whole bunch of options available:

Config Pre-order Price Retail Price 16GB + 512GB $1099 $1249 16GB + 1TB $1199 $1349 16GB + 2TB $1299 $1499 32GB + 1TB $1299 $1500 32GB + 2TB $1499 $1599

Those prices are a bit higher than the crowdfunding prices, but that’s the price you pay for not having to wait as long to get your hands on a unit: One Netbook says it will begin shipping the ONEXPLAYER 2 to customers who pre-order from its website in late February or early March.

Optional accessories up for pre-order include a $39 magnetic keyboard ($59 retail), a $29 carrying case ($39 retail), and a $39 active stylus ($59 retail).

There’s also a “Handheld Connector” up for pre-order for $29 ($59 retail) that allows you to use the detachable controllers as a wireless game controller.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the ONEXPLAYER 2:

ONEXPLAYER 2 specs Display 8.4 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

IPS LCD

350 nits

Active stylus support Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 Zen 3+ cores / 16 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz

4W – 28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 680M

12 RDNA cores

Up to 2.2 GHz RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5x-6400 Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

M.2 2280

PCIe 3.0 x4

NVMe SSD Battery & charging 65.5 Wh

100W GaN fast charger Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.2 Ports 1 x USB4 Type-C(40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader (up to 60MB/s)

1 x 3.5mm audio Speakers Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Sensors 6-axis motion sensors Cooling Active fan

Dual 8.6m copper heat pipes

Aluminum heat sink Dimensions (with controllers) 310 x 127 x 23mm

12.9″ x 5″ x 0.9″ Dimensions (without controllers) 208 x 127 x 23mm

8.2″ x 5″ x 0.9″ Weight (with controllers) 848 grams

1.9 pounds Weight (without controllers) 709 grams

1.6 pounds

You can see how these handhelds stack up against one another in Liliputing’s handheld gaming PC comparison