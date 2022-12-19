The ONEXPLAYER 2 is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with 12-core RDNA 2 graphics, at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and optional support for configurations up to 32GB/2TB.
Unlike most other handheld gaming systems with x86 chips, it also supports detachable game controllers which can slide onto the sides when you want them and slide off when you want to use them as wireless controllers or just use the ONEXPLAYER 2 as a tablet. First unveiled in November, the ONEXPLAYER is now up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and it’s expected to begin shipping to backers in early 2023.
Early bird prices start at $899 during crowdfunding for an entry-level configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. But you’ll have to pay an extra $59 if you want a pair of detachable controllers,
Folks who order in the first two hours may get those and a few other accessories for free, but the vast majority of backers will likely have to pay extra for the thing that really sets the ONEXPLAYER 2 apart from the competition. That said, I’ve heard that if you already have a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-cons, you may be able to use them with the ONEXPLAYER 2. The same goes for other Switch-compatible controllers.
While the ONEXPLAYER 2 is one of the pricier handhelds around (and it’ll get even more expensive after crowdfunding ends), it’s also one of the more powerful, versatile options.
It has a big, high-res display. It has a 65.5 Wh battery that the company says is good for 3+ hours of gaming time or around 6 hours of video playback. And it has a 100W power adapter for fast charging. One Netbook says you can get a 50% charge by plugging in the handheld for 40 minutes.
It supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, a fan for active cooling, a user replaceable M.2 2280 SSD (it ships with a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD but supports PCIe 4.0 drivers) and 6400 MHz LPDDR5x memory.
One Netbook says the analog sticks feature hall sensors, the shoulder buttons feature 8.1mm travel, and there’ a 6-axis sensor for motion controls.
The ONEXPLAYER 2 has a built-in kickstand that you can use to stand it up on a desk or table, and it can be used with an optional keyboard that connects to the bottom.
Thanks to a 40 Gbps USB4 port, you can connect the ONEXPLAYER 2 to an external GPU, high-res display, or other accessories while using the controllers in wired or wireless mode.
Or you can pick up the ONEXPLAYER 2 and use it for writing, drawing, or other forms of stylus input thanks to support for an optional digital pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs:
|ONEXPLAYER 2 specs
|Display
|8.4 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
IPS LCD
350 nits
Active stylus support
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8 Zen 3+ cores / 16 threads
Up to 4.7 GHz
4W – 28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
12 RDNA cores
Up to 2.2 GHz
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5x-6400
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
M.2 2280
PCIe 3.0 x4
NVMe SSD
|Battery & charging
|65.5 Wh
100W GaN fast charger
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.2
|Ports
|1 x USB4 Type-C(40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader (up to 60MB/s)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Speakers
|Stereo speakers tuned by Harman
|Sensors
|6-axis motion sensors
|Cooling
|Active fan
Dual 8.6m copper heat pipes
Aluminum heat sink
|Dimensions (with controllers)
|310 x 127 x 23mm
12.9″ x 5″ x 0.9″
|Dimensions (without controllers)
|208 x 127 x 23mm
8.2″ x 5″ x 0.9″
|Weight (with controllers)
|848 grams
1.9 pounds
|Weight (without controllers)
|709 grams
1.6 pounds
And here’s the breakdown of pricing and configuration options available during (and after) crowdfunding:
|Configuration
|Early Bird price
|Indiegogo price
|Retail price
|16GB + 512GB
|$899
|$989
|$1249
|16GB + 1TB
|$999
|$1099
|$1349
|16GB + 2TB
|$1099
|$1209
|$1500
|32GB + 1TB
|$1099
|$1209
|$1500
|32GB + 2TB
|$1299
|$1429
|$1599
One Netbook had previously suggested that it will also offer ONEXPLAYER 2 models with 13th-gen Intel Core mobile processor options. But since Intel hasn’t announced those chips yet, it’s unsurprising that the company is launching its AMD Ryzen-powered models first.
There are a few things to keep in mind before pulling out your wallet though.
First, the company doesn’t expect to begin shipping the ONEXPLAYER 2 until March, 2023.
Second, this isn’t the only game in town – there are a growing number of handheld gaming PCs on the market. This week rival GPD will launch its own crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win 4 which has similar specs, but a more compact design with a smaller display and a QWERTY keyboard which is revealed when you slide the screen upward. AYA has spent much of this year promising to deliver new models. AYN has some of its own on the way. And of course the elephant in the room is Valve’s Steam Deck, which is less powerful but also much less expensive, with prices starting at just $399.
And then there’s the question of customer service and support – most of the companies playing in this space these days are relatively small Chinese companies that offer little to no reliable support to overseas customers. The good news is that they have a tendency to push the envelope on what’s possible in these compact form factors. The bad news is that customers who run into hardware and software issues regularly complain that they have difficulty getting support or processing returns. So I’d honestly proceed with caution if spending money on anything handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor other than the Steam Deck right now… but if you’re waiting for a more powerful Steam Deck, you may have to wait a while. And that might make devices like the ONEXPLAYER 2 a little more attractive in spite of the risks.
Except for your warning at the end about recommending.
Right now with inflation, raised cost of living and stagnant wages. I have a hard time believing that there’s enough gamers that have $1000 laying around that they don’t need, to spend on a “coming next year, perhaps” handheld gaming PC to make this viable.
If it had been December 2019, possibly, but now?
If you want a handheld gaming PC now, get a SteamDeck. Otherwise wait and see what comes out next year and buy it then, if it seems good.
I’m an original Onexplayer 1 owner and although I’ve been very lucky with its reliability, only requiring a replacement battery which I just performed, I wasn’t willing to just jump in this time with the Onexplayer 2. Firstly, one-Netbook wants all the money upfront for a product that could take 4 months for delivery. I think the hesitation for me on my part is how quickly they abandoned the 1S when it came to improving the firmware / software side to the forum. My biggest grievance with the onexplayer was the fan’s operation. 50C fans on, below 50C, fans off. That meant on and off like 5 times every minute. Super annoying and even the quiet button mode still meant it was loud enough to irritate anyone around you, so you found yourself with bluetooth earbuds in all the time. The point is way, way back, onenetbook said they would address this ability to control the fan curve. They didn’t and they’ve moved on. Now a small thing like this might not affect the average gamer, as long as the fans kept the unit cool, but for me, it’s been my biggest annoyance. Now I know the AMD 6800u runs cooler than the intel models, but no matter what, these small spaced gaming handhelds run hot. I’m just taking a step back and thinking future gaming laptop rather than handheld gaming device. The customer support side of things with having to deal with China if anything goes wrong has been a constant worry with my onexplayer and although I’ve been lucky, it would take one component to fail and I’ve got myself a paperweight or pay probably half of what it’s now worth to send it back to China for repairs. Bottom line is I’m not once again going to spend $1200 for the onexplayer 2 upfront for something I’m not going to see for 3 to 4 months to then pay import duties on it, in hopes that it will be utterly reliable so I don’t have to send it back to China for repair. Added to that, I don’t think this AMD 6800 chip is even good enough to play cyberpunk on low and that’s my benchmark for whether it’s a true AAA game playing machine. Benchmark used to be crysis, but for me it’s now cyberpunk. If it can’t play that well enough, then it’s not for me.