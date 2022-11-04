The GPD Win 4 is a handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, Radeon 680M graphics, a 6 inch full HD display and a design that allows you to slide that screen upward to reveal a physical keyboard that you can use for text input.

GPD unveiled the upcoming handheld earlier this year, and now the company says the GPD Win 4 will go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign set to begin before the end of November, 2022. A preview of that campaign is now available, but GPD still hasn’t revealed how much the Win 4 will cost.

What we do know is that the GPD Win 4 will be available with 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, 1TB to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage, and a set of ports that includes a 40 Gbps USB4 Type-C port that can be used for charging, connecting a display, or high-speed data transfers. It opens the possibility of using an external graphics dock for times when you want more performance than the Radeon 680M integrated GPU can deliver.

GPD says the handheld also features a 6-axis gyroscope for motion controls, dual vibration motors for rumble, linear analog triggers, and two actions buttons on the back of the system that can be mapped to perform user-customizable functions. There are also LED lights in trigger keys, allowing you to program custom colors for lighting effects.

Unlike the GPD Win 3, which had a capacitive touch keyboard area, the Win 4 has actual dome-switch keys that will move when you press them and provide tactile feedback. The keyboard area also has a backlit with support for adjustable brightness.

The 6 inch display is a 1920 x 1080 pixel screen with support for 60 Hz or 40 Hz refresh rates, and GPD says it’s a screen designed natively for landscape orientation.

Most of the company’s older devices used portrait-native displays that were flipped sideways. Most of the time that’s not a problem, but some Windows apps and games might display at a 90 degree angle by default, and the issue is more prevalent when trying to enter the UEFI/BIOS settings or run some Linux distributions on those devices. That shouldn’t be a problem with the Win 4 thanks to the native landscape display.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card reader, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A ports. There’s also optional support for a 4G LTE cellular modem add-on (which clips to the back of the device). And GPD will also offer an optional Win 4 docking station with an HDMI 2.1 port, Gigabit Ethernet port, and a few additional 10 Gbps USB ports.

GPD Win 4 specs Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

Slider (covers a physical keyboard) Input Touchscreen

Backlit physical Keyboard

Joysticks Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 cores / 16 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz

15-35W Graphics AMD Radeon 680M

12 RDNA 2 GPU cores RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 1TB or 2TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

microSD card reader Battery 45.62 Wh Ports 1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (optional) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

built-in mic Security Windows

Steam OS dual boot supported Dimensions 220 x 92 x 28mm Weight 570 grams