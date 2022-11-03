The AYA Neo 2 and AYA Neo 2 Geek are handheld gaming PCs with 7 inch displays, built-in game controllers, AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors with Radeon 680M graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Entry-level models have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

First unveiled earlier this year, the AYA Neo 2 and AYA Neo Geek are now up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and expected to begin shipping to backers in December.

Early Bird pricing starts at $750 for the Geek and $950 for the AYA Neo 2, but those prices will go up by $50 to $100 once the the limited number of Early Bird rewards are sold out. Retail pricing is expected to be higher.

If you’re wondering why the Geek edition costs less even though both devices have the same processor, graphics, and basic feature set, there are a few reasons:

The AYA Neo 2 has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, while the entry-level AYA Neo Geek has a 1280 x 800 pixel screen (although higher-priced models have higher-resolution displays).

The AYA Neo 2 has a PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD, while the Geek has a PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD

The AYA Neo 2 has a more advanced vibration motor and gyroscopic sensor system (there are gyroscopes in the main body and the handles on this model)

Otherwise the specs for both models are pretty similar. Both devices have LPDDR5-6400 memory, a microSD card reader, two USB4 ports and one additional USB Type-C port, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a 50.25 Wh battery.

The AYA Neo 2 measures 264.5 x 105.5 x 21.5mm (or 36.1mm at its thickest), while the AYA Neo Geek is a nearly identical 264.5 x 105.5 x 22.3 – 36.9mm. Both weigh about 680 grams. And both ship with Windows 11, although they also support the Linux-based AYA Neo OS.

As with many devices in this category, the prices are on the high side for a portable device from a small Chinese company that doesn’t have a long track record of offering customer service and support globally. But when you look at what you’re getting for the price (especially during crowdfunding, when the prices are lowest), the hardware looks pretty competitive, at least on paper.

To see how the AYA Neo 2 and Geek stack up against other handheld gaming PCs including the Steam Deck and the newest (and upcoming) devices from rivals including GPD, Anbernic, and AYN, check out Liliputing’s handheld gaming PC comparison.