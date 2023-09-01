Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
There are a growing number of handheld gaming PCs on the market, and the list keeps growing. While the Valve Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go grab a lot of headlines these days, they’re not exactly the only games in town – not by a long shot.
In fact, there are so many different models available or set to launch in the coming year that it can be hard to keep them all straight. So I figured it was time to put everything in one place. The table below has all the current and next-gen handheld gaming PCs I’m aware of, along with many of the key specs for each.
That includes new and upcoming models from GPD, One Netbook (ONEXPLAYER), Anbernic, and AYA and AYN. Those last two companies have been working furiously to one up each other by furiously adding new models to cover a wide range of price points and are a big part of the reason why I realized that simply updating my old comparison table was a fool’s game, because there was no way to fit everything on one page anymore.
Some of the new handhelds are priced as low as $239, while others sell for well over $1,000. Some have big screens and others have smaller ones. A few models have keyboards, while most do not. And there are some big differences when it comes to processors, graphics, memory, and storage, among other things.
You can right-click on any column to sort the table by, for example, screen size, screen resolution, memory, price, or other features. Keep in mind that some items are a little less conducive to sorting, and some specs are still unknown for certain handhelds. But I’ll update the document as more details are revealed (and as more devices are announced).
This article was first published June 2, 2022 and most recently updated September 1, 2023.
How can this sheet be downloaded?
You can open it in your browser with this link and then choose the “save as” or “export” options. https://1drv.ms/x/s!Ai6e5DDA76ldyCBxQttYwNWsEpEg?e=5UNyoh
This is exactly what I was looking for! Thank you.
One request to make it perfect for beginners. Any chance for an update on the list including cinebench results? Makes it even more transparent, though I do know it requires significantly more effort. Just something that might be useful.
According to their discord, Ayanew 2 and geek will likely have 1200×800 screen resolution.
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/747607950649983158/981673153765978172/3.png
Actually what that images shows is 800p or 1200p options, indicating 1920 x 1200 or 1280 x 800 pixels. And the GEEK has a “TBD,” suggesting that they haven’t finalized the decision yet.
OK. That makes more sense. I wouldn’t want an HD screen at that size. Hopefully the filp will have a similar FHD+ screen and a physical keyboard.
Hey Brand, long time no see!
Just wondering, with all these different x86 chipset options. How would you arrange them, in terms of the GPU, from the slowest to the fastest? Or maybe benchmarking in terms of a specific game’s fps (eg GTAV to scale in low-end, Doom Eternal to scale in high-end)?
Would you be able to make a list of the slowest x86 handheld to the fastest x86 handheld, in terms of GPU/Gaming, and based on what you know about the products and the company?
Won’t be 100% but just to the best of your abilities.
To me it looks like it goes, from slowest to fastest, in this order:
Vega-3cu, Mendoccino, Intel Xe 48-cu, Intel Xe 64-cu, Vega-6cu, Vega-8cu, Intel Xe 96cu, RDNA2-6CU, RDNA2-8CU, RDNA2-12CU.
But I could be wrong.
I wonder if you can assignee macros to this buttons.
I’m liking the Loki Mini and its recessed sticks. Very pocketable. The Loki and Loki Max might even be jacket pocketable. I may finally upgrade from my Win 2 for one of the Lokis and they don’t even have keyboards.
Waiting on some hands on testing even if promotional videos from Ayn before pre-odering.
The Loki Mini Pro is looking like a good option. Seems like it’d slip in a jacket pocket or bag easily without a case.
I preoredered the 256 GB Loki and Loki Max.
If the Max can cool the 6800U well at high TDP, then I’ll cancel the 256 GB one. It’d be great to increase the TDP when battery life isn’t a concern or plugged in.
I did the same thing! Saw some tests where the 6800U scaled well even way beyond 30 W TDP but that was on much larger devices where cooling is easier.
Even the Loki Max seems pretty compact so I need to know if it can handle very high TDP. Otherwise, it’d be better value to get the 6600U Loki.
Going to replace my Win 2 with the Loki Mini!
Got the Mini to replace my Win 2 as well! Glad to finally some more realistically pocketable x86 handhelds.
I reserved both the Intel and AMD Mini. Will decide which one to cancel when more info comes out.
It’ll also replace my Win 2.
What an amazing list. Thanks for putting the time and work into this.
Thank you and Happy Friday!
I don’t get it?
Just add 2 game controllers to any Mid or High end smartphone you already have.
It’s not the same. Android and ios games are mostly p2w always-online trash. With such UMPCs, you can play most all Windows games. You can also use a dock and turn it into a full fledged PC. I do that frequently with GPD Win2.
I’m sure you do get it. There are no triple A game releases for smart phones. Red Dead Redemption, Zelda BoTW, NMS, Sims4. I don’t need to argue(period), but I’m sure you can see that nothing of substance has come to Android or iOS(PubG…don’t care). I’ve little doubt the devices themselves have the power to run games(Dolphin Emulator), but there are not native games from real studios happening in the mobile space…and I wish there were.
And how is that going to play elden ring, god of war or many of the indie titles only available on pc. The windows space has 30 yqaers of games to play, while android is finally getting some decent ports. Sincerely, an android enthusiast.
Guilever might point out that you could play those games by streaming them.
And you could even do it without a subscription if you own the requisite hardware and use Moonlight.
Of course, if streaming games was actually enjoyable for most people, I don’t think we’d be seeing all these handhelds.
Great job! Thank you for this hard work!
Thanks!