Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There are a growing number of handheld gaming PCs on the market, and the list keeps growing. While the Valve Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go grab a lot of headlines these days, they’re not exactly the only games in town – not by a long shot.

In fact, there are so many different models available or set to launch in the coming year that it can be hard to keep them all straight. So I figured it was time to put everything in one place. The table below has all the current and next-gen handheld gaming PCs I’m aware of, along with many of the key specs for each.

That includes new and upcoming models from GPD, One Netbook (ONEXPLAYER), Anbernic, and AYA and AYN. Those last two companies have been working furiously to one up each other by furiously adding new models to cover a wide range of price points and are a big part of the reason why I realized that simply updating my old comparison table was a fool’s game, because there was no way to fit everything on one page anymore.

Some of the new handhelds are priced as low as $239, while others sell for well over $1,000. Some have big screens and others have smaller ones. A few models have keyboards, while most do not. And there are some big differences when it comes to processors, graphics, memory, and storage, among other things.

You can right-click on any column to sort the table by, for example, screen size, screen resolution, memory, price, or other features. Keep in mind that some items are a little less conducive to sorting, and some specs are still unknown for certain handhelds. But I’ll update the document as more details are revealed (and as more devices are announced).





This article was first published June 2, 2022 and most recently updated September 1, 2023.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.