The GOLE 2 Pro is a pocket-sized device with a touchscreen display, 5.5 inch touchscreen display. But it’s not a smartphone. Instead, it’s a PC with full-sized ports, an x86 processor, and support for desktop operating systems including Windows 11 or Ubuntu.

Powered by a 15-watt Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor and featuring 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of solid state storge, the GOLE 2 Pro is the latest in a line of mini PCs with screens from HIGOLE, a Chinese mini PC maker. The GOLE 2 Pro is up for pre-order from the company’s website for $259 and up, and it’s expected to begin shipping in December, 2023.

The latest model appears to be an upgrade over last year’s GOLE 1 Pro in a few key ways. The processor has been upgraded from Intel’s Gemini Lake architecture to a chip based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture, which is a newer (but not newest) version of Intel’s line of processors for low-cost, low-power devices.

And the new model has an M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe solid state storage rather than slower eMMC storage. The starting price for this little computer includes a 256GB SSD, but you can pay a little more for a 512GB SSD.

But this is still very much a mini PC designed as a cost-efficient low-power solution. It should be able to handle 4K video playback and most basic tasks, but it’s not going to be much good for more demanding tasks like AAA gaming or video editing.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (full-function)

1 x USB Type-C (for power only)

1 x HDMI

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

HIGOLE says the system can support up to two displays thanks to the USB-C and HDMI ports. Storage should be user-upgradeable, but the computer’s LPDDR4 memory is fixed to the motherboard.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and the computer’s most unusual feature, its 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen display that you can use as a status display, touchscreen controller, or for other functions.

The GOLE 2 Pro measures 142 x 91 x 19mm (5.6″ x 3.6″ x 0.75″), making a little larger than two smartphones stacked on top of one another.

The only place I can find that’s selling the GOLE 2 Pro so far is the GOLE Mini PC store, but HIGOLE does have a presence on Amazon and AliExpress as well, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this little computer showed up at those storefronts soon.

While earlier GOLE mini PCs with screens have also included small batteries allowing them to be used for at least a little while without a power adapter, I can’t find any mention of a battery on the GOLE 2 Pro product page, which makes this little computer similar to the JX02 mini PC (which has an Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 5.7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display).

via Jorik

