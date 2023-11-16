Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The JX2 is a 161 x 82 x 22mm (6.3″ x 3.2″ x 0.8″) desktop computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor based on Jasper Lake Architecture, 8GB of RAM, room inside the case for up to two SSDs, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Gigabit Ethernet connections.

But the weirdest thing about this little computer? It has a built-in 5.7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display on the top.

Available from GeekBuying or AliExpress (under different brand names), prices start at around $190 to $195 for a model with 8GB of LPDDR4-2933 memory and a 128GB SSD, but you can also pay extra for up to 512GB of storage or bring your own.

There are two M.2 slots inside the case, one with support for PCIe NVMe SSDs, and a second that supports SATA storage.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (with support for video, data, and power)

1 x USB Type-C (for power only)

1 x HDMI

3 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The JX2 mini PC has an aluminum chassis and copper heat sink plus a fan inside the case for active cooling, works 12V/30W or higher power adapter, and supports Windows 11 and Ubuntu Linux (although I don’t see why it wouldn’t support other GNU/Linux distributions).

As for the touchscreen display, it’s kind of hard to figure out exactly what you’re supposed to use it for. While the JX2 looks a bit like a thick phone-sized tablet, it doesn’t seem to have a battery, which means it’s meant to be used while plugged in.

The compact size does make it more portable than most PCs. You could easily unplug it and take it with you from location to location. But once you get where you’re going, odds are that you’re going to want to connect an external display (or two, since the system supports dual display output).

I suppose you could use the built-in display for PC status messages, or even for touchscreen controls for apps running on a larger display. But since the computer is designed to lie flat on a table, I’m not sure how ergonomic that would be.

The JX2 reminds me in some ways of the GOLE1 line of mini PCs, which also have integrated displays. But those models also have batteries, allowing you to use them unplugged for at least a short time.

