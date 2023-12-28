AMD’s Ryzen 7040U chips have proven very popular with handheld gaming PC makers this year, thanks to their blend of AMD Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 integrated graphics. But now that AMD has introduced its next-gen chips, we’re starting to see handheld gaming PC makers announce plans to launch models with Ryzen 8040U “Hawk Point” processors.

GPD plans to use the new chips for refreshed versions of its Win Mini, Win 4, and Win Max 2 handhelds, while AYA says the upcoming AYA Neo Flip handheld will be available with Ryzen 7 7840U and 8840U options. The only catch? Users probably won’t see any significant performance improvements.

That’s because the new AMD Ryzen 7 8840U and Ryzen 5 8640U chips are virtually identical to the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7840U and Ryzen 5 7640U processors in all the ways that really matter for handheld gaming.

The new 8040 series chips have the same CPU and GPU architecture, CPU and graphics frequencies, and GPU core counts as their 7040 series counterparts. And they’re still 15-30 watt chips with a default TDP of 28 watts.

So why did AMD bother launching new chips at all? First, the new chips feature an upgraded neural processing unit for up to a 60% boost in AI performance… which probably has little to no impact on gaming. And second? Bigger numbers sound better. AMD has a habit of reusing older technologies for new chips, while updating the names to reflect the year they were launched.

Honestly, it would probably make more sense for handheld makers to continue using Ryzen 7040U chips while supplies last, as they’re probably easier to obtain at the moment, while offering virtually identical performance. But moving to “next-gen” chips might make more sense from a marketing perspective. And it’s unclear whether using older chips will actually save any money, as AMD is most likely trying to convince most PC makers to migrate from Ryzen 7000 to 8000 series processors anyway.

