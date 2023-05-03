AMD is fleshing out its Ryzen 7000 mobile processor family with the introduction of its new Ryzen Mobile 7040U processor family.

With support for up to 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and integrated graphics with up to 12 RDNA 3 compute units, the new chips look a lot like the Ryzen 7040HS chips that the company announced earlier this year (and which are now shipping to PC makers). The key differences are that the new U-series chips consume less power and cover a wider range of price/performance points, which could make them a good fit for affordable thin and light laptops and mini PCs.

The most powerful of the new Ryzen 7040U chips is the Ryzen 7 7840U, which is a 4nm processor with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, support for speeds up to 5.1 GHz, Radeon 780M integrated graphics and 24MB of total cache.

But there are also more affordable options including the Ryzen 5 7640U (6 cores, 12 threads, Radeon 760M graphics, and 22MB of cache), Ryzen 5 7540U (6 cores, 12 threads, Radeon 740M and 22MB cache), and Ryzen 3 7440U (4 cores, 8 threads, Radeon 740M and 12MB cache).

In addition to those specs, all of the new chips also feature AMD’s new AI engine for hardware-accelerated performance in some AI tasks, support for DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory, and support for graphics features including hardware-accelerated ray-tracing.

Here’s a run-down of the complete Ryzen 7040U series:

Ryzen 7040U Series “Phoenix” for ultrathin laptops Model CPU Gen & node Cores / Threads Base / Boost CPU freq Total Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 7 7840U Zen 4 (4nm) 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 5.1 GHz 24MB Radeon 780M

(12 x RDNA 3) 15 – 30W Ryzen 5 7640U Zen 4 (4nm) 6 / 12 3.5 GHz / 4.9 GHz 22MB Radeon 760M

(8 x RDNA 3) 15 – 30W Ryzen 5 7540U Zen 4 (4nm) 6 / 12 3.2 GHz / 4.9 GHz 22MB Radeon 740M (4 x RDNA 3) 15 – 30W Ryzen 3 7440U Zen 4 (4nm) 4 / 8 3 GHz / 4.7 GHz 12MB Radeon 740M (4 x RDNA 3) 15 – 30W Ryzen 7040HS Series “Phoenix” for ultrathin laptops Ryzen 9 7940HS Zen 4 (4nm) 8 / 16 4 GHz / 5.2 GHz 24MB Radeon 780M

(12 x RDNA 3) 35 – 54W Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 (4nm) 8 / 16 3.8 GHz / 5.1 GHz 24MB Radeon 780M

(12 x RDNA 3) 35 – 54W Ryzen 5 7640HS Zen 4 (4nm) 6 / 12 4.3 GHz / 5 GHz 22MB Radeon 760M

(8 x RDNA 3) 35 – 54W

If some of the specs above look familiar, there’s good reason for that: AMD has already announced two chips that are nearly identical to the Ryzen 7 7840U and Ryzen 5 7540U.

The company’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme and Z1 chips are rebranded versions of these chips that are marketed as chips for handheld gaming PCs like the upcoming Asus ROG Ally, which is one of the first devices expected to ship with a Ryzen Z1 series processor (or Ryzen 7040U series chip, for that matter).

Chip CPU Cores / Threads GPU RDNA 3 Compute Units Cache TDP Ryzen Z1 Extreme Zen 4 8 / 16 Radeon 780M 12 24MB 15 – 30W Ryzen Z1 Zen 4 6 /12 Radeon 740M 4 22MB 15 – 30W

AMD says it’s fine tuned the performance and power consumption settings for the Z1 versions of these chips, but they’re basically the same processors we’ll likely see in laptops when models with Ryzen 7040U series hit the streets later this year. Some PC makers have already begun to announce plans to release laptops with the new chips.

