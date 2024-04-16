AMD is bringing its Ryzen PRO chips for laptop and desktop computers into the AI age. The company’s new Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors are basically business-class versions of the Ryzen 8040 Mobile chips that launched last year, meaning they have the same Zen 4 CPU cores, RDNA 3 integrated graphics, and Ryzen AI NPUs. But they now get AMD’s business-class security and management features.
Meanwhile the new Ryzen PRO 8000 Series desktop chips are the first desktop processors to feature neural processing units for hardware-accelerated AI.
So what are you actually supposed to use those NPUs for? AMD highlights a couple of different applications including:
- Summarizing meetings with AI-generated notes
- Providing live captioning for video calls (or real-time language translation)
- Managing device performance and maintenance with battery life and WiFi management, and predictions of impending equipment failures or performance degradation
- AI-enhanced image and video editing and processing, or text-to-image generation without relying on cloud servers
- Enhanced security features including threat detection and security issue diagnosis
AMD’s new mobile chips include Ryzen PRO versions of every existing 8040U and 8040HS processor from the Ryzen 5 PRO 8540U chip to the Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS. All of these chips feature Ryzen AI NPUs with up to 16 TOPS of AI performance.
The new Ryzen PRO 8000 Desktop series includes 35-watt processors ranging from the quad-core Ryzen 3 PRO 8300GE to the octa-core Ryzen 7 PRO 8700GE and 45-65W G-series chips ranging from the Ryzen 3 PRO 8300G to the Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G.
But only the Ryzen 5 PRO 8600G/GE and higher actually have Ryzen AI features. The 8500 and lower chips have Zen 4 processor and RDNA 3 integrated graphics, but lack AMD’s neural processing units for hardware-accelerated AI.
