AMD is bringing its Ryzen PRO chips for laptop and desktop computers into the AI age. The company’s new Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors are basically business-class versions of the Ryzen 8040 Mobile chips that launched last year, meaning they have the same Zen 4 CPU cores, RDNA 3 integrated graphics, and Ryzen AI NPUs. But they now get AMD’s business-class security and management features.

Meanwhile the new Ryzen PRO 8000 Series desktop chips are the first desktop processors to feature neural processing units for hardware-accelerated AI.

So what are you actually supposed to use those NPUs for? AMD highlights a couple of different applications including:

Summarizing meetings with AI-generated notes

Providing live captioning for video calls (or real-time language translation)

Managing device performance and maintenance with battery life and WiFi management, and predictions of impending equipment failures or performance degradation

AI-enhanced image and video editing and processing, or text-to-image generation without relying on cloud servers

Enhanced security features including threat detection and security issue diagnosis

AMD’s new mobile chips include Ryzen PRO versions of every existing 8040U and 8040HS processor from the Ryzen 5 PRO 8540U chip to the Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS. All of these chips feature Ryzen AI NPUs with up to 16 TOPS of AI performance.

The new Ryzen PRO 8000 Desktop series includes 35-watt processors ranging from the quad-core Ryzen 3 PRO 8300GE to the octa-core Ryzen 7 PRO 8700GE and 45-65W G-series chips ranging from the Ryzen 3 PRO 8300G to the Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G.

But only the Ryzen 5 PRO 8600G/GE and higher actually have Ryzen AI features. The 8500 and lower chips have Zen 4 processor and RDNA 3 integrated graphics, but lack AMD’s neural processing units for hardware-accelerated AI.

