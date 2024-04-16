Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The GEEKOM A7 is a mini PC with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and strong performance for such a compact PC. Ian recently reviewed a model with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage that has a list price of $849. But GEEKOM is running a sale that lets you pick one up for $649 when you use this coupon code at checkout: lililputinga7off.
GEEKOM’s sale runs through May 5, 2024.
Mini PCs
- GMK NucBox K4 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/1TB for $600 – Amazon
- GEEKOM A7 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/2TB for $649 – GEEKOM (coupon: lililputinga7off)
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo 500W 11.6″ HD Win11 laptop w/Pentium Silver N6000/8GB/128GB for $199 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEBIGONEDU1)
- Asus Chromebook Flip CM3200 12″ HD convertible w/Kompanion 820/4GB/64GB for $200 – Asus Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook 14″ w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $425 – Lenovo (coupon: APRILDEAL)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/512GB for $590 – Lenovo (coupon: APRILDEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEBIGONLSERIES)
- Refurb Microsoft Surface pro 9 for $630 and up – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $750 and up – Microsoft Store
Other
- Save 15% on select refurbished products (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: SHOPGREEN)
- Amazon Fire TV Max 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Brother HL-L3220CDW color laser printer for $220 – Amazon (or Brother)
- Google Pixel 7a for $349 – Amazon
- Save 25% or more on Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi router systems – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on select Anker charging accessories – Amazon