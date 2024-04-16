The first major wearable built around AI hit the streets last week… and the Humane AI Pin was widely panned by reviewers as a buggy, overpriced mess that fails miserably to deliver on its promise.

But a startup called Limitless is hoping to do better… by doing less. The upcoming Limitless Pendant is a $99 wearable that you can clip to a necklace or shirt. There’s no laser projector or camera. Instead it has microphones to record your day-to-day activities and Limitless is marketing it as a memory aid rather than a do-everything AI device to replace your phone. It’s available for pre-order now and expected to ship in August, 2024.

Is a simpler device more likely to succeed where a moonshot like the Ai Pin failed? Or are startups overestimating the demand for wearable AI-enabled microphones, cameras, and other gadgets?

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The Limitless Pendant is a $99 wearable AI device, that somewhat ironically, focuses on doing less (but hopefully better) than the Humane Ai Pin. Positioned as an AI memory aid, it records conversations and provide summaries, answer questions about meetings, set reminders, add items to a to-do list, and so on.

Limitless says you can use the Pendant “without a subscription,” but it’s unclear what features you actually get at that price. For “unlimited AI features,” you need a Limitless Pro subscription, which runs $19/month, billed anually.

The Verge also has more on the Limitless Pendant launch.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Ultra launch in Europe and Latin America, with a cheaper Edge 50 Fusion coming soon. The Ultra has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB RAM, UWB support, 125W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Looks like Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are on the way. Hopefully that means prices will continue to fall on the first-gen version.

The developers of Google-free Android distro Replicant are switching to the PinePhone as their main device, but overall development has slowed to a crawl (it’s still based on Android 6.0). Other links in this news roundup include notes on replacing the firmware of the Asus Chromebook Flip C101P with Libreboot, and an updated on postmarketOS development.

