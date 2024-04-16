Most of Hardkernel’s single board computers, development boards, and handhelds are powered by ARM-based processors. But the company has been selling x86 models with Intel processors under the ODROID-H brand since 2018.

And now Hardkernel has launched its highest-performance ODROID-H series computers to date. the new ODROID-H4, H4+, and H4 Ultra are 120 x 120mm (4.7″ x 4.7″) PC boards powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors. They’re available now from the Hardkernel store for $99 and up.

The starting price is for an entry-level ODROID-H4 with an Intel N97 chip, support for up to 48GB of DDR5-4800 memory, support for PCIe Gen 3 NVMe storage, and a set of I/O features that includes a single 2.5 GbE LAN port.

You can also opt to pay $139 for the ODROID-H4+ which has all of those features, but adds four SATA connectors for additional storage plus a second 2.5 GbE port.

The top-of-the-line ODROID H4 Ultra sells for $220 and has all the features of H4+ model, but it ships with an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, which should deliver better CPU and graphics performance.

While many of Hardkernel’s products can be classified as single-board computers, I’m reluctant to do that with the new ODROID-H4 series. That’s because while these models all have an Intel mobile processor soldered to the mainboard, they do not have any onboard memory or storage.

Instead there are two SODIMM slots for memory and an M.2 2280 connector on the bottom of the board (and SATA connectors on the top on the higher-priced models). There’s also an eMMC connector for folks that want to add their own onboard storage, but no eMMC module is included in the base price.

So it’s really more of a small computer board that can be used to build your own mini PC or as the foundation for other devices.

All three boards support up to three displays, have Wake-On-LAN functionality, and can be either used with a passive heat sink or a fan fro active cooling. Hardkernel recommends using at least a 60 watt power supply for models with no SATA drives connected or a 133W or higher power supply for models with 3.5 inch SATA drives.

ODROID H4 ODROID-H4+ ODROID-H4 Ultra Processor Intel Processor N97

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.6 GHz

12W TDP Intel Core i3-N305

8-cores / 8 threads

Up to 3.8 GHz

15W TDP Graphics Intel UHD

24 execution units

Up to 1.2 GHz Intel UHD

32 execution units

Up to 1.25 GHz Memory Up to 48 GB

DDR5-4800 PCIe (NVMe SSD slot) PCIe Gen 3 x4 SATA connectors None 4 x SATA 3 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.2

2 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel I226-V)

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm audio in

1 x SPDIF out 1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.2

2 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel I226-V)

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm audio in

1 x SPDIF out 24-pin I/O expansion 2 x I2C

3 x USB 2.0

1 x UART

1 x HDMI-CEC

1 x ext power button Dimensions 120 x 120mm

4.7″ x 4.7″ Price $99 $139 $220

via ODROID Forum, ODROID Wiki, and CNX Software

