AMD has been using the same basic model numbering scheme for its chips since the company launched the Ryzen brand in 2017. But now the company has announced it’s overhauling the system it uses to name its Ryzen Mobile processors.

While the new names will look similar, there’s one key difference: starting with the company’s 2023 mobile chip lineup, each number in the name will mean something.

There will still be a Ryzen 3, 5, 7, or 9 at the beginning, followed by 4 numbers and a letter. But starting with the Ryzen 7000 series mobile chips set to debut next year, here’s what those 4 digits and a letter will signify:

Portfolio Year: This is when the chip debuted and/or is being actively sold. Unfortunately these don’t line up with calendar years, so 7 means 2023 and 8 means 2024. And to make things even more confusing, the first Ryzen 7 series mobile chips are expected to launch toward the end of 2022. As AnandTech suggests, it’s probably best to think of this as a “model year,” much the same way you would if you bought a 2023 car in 2022. Market segment: This is a significant change, in that this digit now lets you see at a glance if it’s an Athlon Silver, Athlon Gold, Ryzen 3, 5, 7, or 9. In fact, this digit sort of makes the “Ryzen 5” branding at the beginning superfluous, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually goes away altogether. Architecture: This is another big change, letting you see at a glance which AMD Zen CPU generation a chip has. For example, a 3 would indicate Zen 3 or 3+. A 4 indicates Zen 4. Feature isolation: As a way to differentiate, for example, Zen 3 from 3+, a 0 in this field indicates lower configurations within this segment, while a 5 indicates higher models. Form Factor/TDP: This single letter or pair of numbers indicates whether you’re looking at a 9W, 15-28W, 35+ or 55W+ chip. There’s no real change here, as this is how AMD has been doing things for years.

Interestingly, AMD does not seem to have any plans to indicate GPU architecture in the model name. So while we can tell that the upcoming AMD 7020 series “Mendocino” chips will feature Zen 2 CPU cores, there’s nothing in the name to indicate that they’ll have RDNA 2 graphics.

It’s also a bit odd that AMD is moving to these new, more descriptive names for its upcoming mobile processors, but currently has no plans to do the same for desktop chips.

For now, here’s what we know about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 mobile processors though:

7020 Series

Mendocino

Basic computing (new) 7030 Series

Barcelo-R

Mainstream thin & light (Updated 2022 Designs) 7035 Series

Rembrand-R

Premium thin & light (Updated 2022 Designs) 7040 Series

Phoenix

Elite ultrathin (New Designs) 7045 Series

Dragon Range

Extreme Gaming (New Designs) Ryzen 9 ✓ ✓ ✓ Ryzen 7 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Ryzen 5 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Ryzen 3 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Athlon ✓

Mobile chip names for 2024 should look similar, except the first digit will be an 8. And in 2025 AMD will switch to a 9.

